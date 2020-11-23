The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2020 Latest: Telangana re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Latest: Telangana reports 602 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2020, 10:32 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2020, 10:32 am IST
Cumulatively, nearly 51.58 lakh samples have been tested so far in the state.
A health worker (L) collects a swab sample from a woman tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on November 20, 2020, as India's coronavirus caseload passed nine million. (AFP)
 A health worker (L) collects a swab sample from a woman tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on November 20, 2020, as India's coronavirus caseload passed nine million. (AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below 700 after a gap of six days, taking the tally to over 2.64 lakh while the toll touched 1,433 with three more deaths, the state government said on Monday.

The state recorded 602 cases after testing 24,139 samples with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (129) accounting for the most number of the fresh infections followed by Rangareddy 62 and Medchal Malkajgiri 60, a bulletin said providing details as of 8 pm on November 22.

 

The active cases stood at 11,227.

Cumulatively, nearly 51.58 lakh samples have been tested so far in the state.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.38 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate was 95.20 per cent against 93.7 per cent in the country, the bulletin added.

...
Tags: telangana covid-19 update
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents, amid rise in coronavirus cases, in East Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (PTI)

SC says COVID-19 situation has worsened in Delhi, Gujarat

Former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the injured and their relatives over phone on Sunday.

Two Telugu Desam men critical after attack by YSRC leaders

CBI sleuths have questioned complainant Lakshminarayana over the issue and recorded his statement.

CBI starts probe against VIPs for objectionable SM posts

KTR said that after December 4, TRS will continue the programme and ensure financial assistance reaches families, which did not receive the aid.

132 crore Indians must file chargesheets against Modi: KTR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Soldier killed, three injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in JK

In a statement, a defence spokesman said Havaldar Shivaji, a resident of Nigave village of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

Malabar 2020: Navy's aircraft carrier Vikramaditya to participate in naval exercise

USS Nimitz (CVN 68)as it leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the US Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of Exercise Malabar 2017. (AFP)

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim quits Editors Guild of India

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim. (Facebook pic)

Manipur CM Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

PM Modi dials US President-elect Joe Biden, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham