Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2019 Top floor railing co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Top floor railing collapses, GHMC staff have no time to spare

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Nov 23, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 1:11 am IST
GHMC authorities, however, were too busy to deal with the hazard.
Swapnalok Complex, where the top floor’s railing has collapsed. (DC)
 Swapnalok Complex, where the top floor’s railing has collapsed. (DC)

Hyderabad: Busy attending a series of weddings, top officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were too busy on Friday to deal with a railing collapse at the Swapnalok complex on Sarojini Devi Road. A similar railing collapse in December 2016 at the Chandralok complex had claimed a life.

The railing damage happened on the fifth floor of the Swapnalok complex; the similar incident at the Chandralok complex had happened on the sixth floor.

 

Friday’s incident took place in the ear-ly hours, so no one was injured, unlike in the earlier incident, which proved fatal for security guard A. Durgaiah (40).

Railings, projections and parapets on the commercial complex and its residential portions are in precarious condition and likely to collapse at any moment, a danger to both inmates and passersby. A portion of the railing was still hanging throughout Friday.

GHMC authorities, however, were too busy to deal with the hazard.

GHMC chief blames rains for collapse
Commissioner D.S. Lokesh, zonal commissioner B Srinivas Reddy and other officials were blissfully unaware of the collapse. They have apparently decided to check the structural stability on Saturday.

The Swapnalok complex has cracks on all floors. The building is dangerously weak and has several offices including travel agencies, insurance agencies, garment and shoe shops, eateries, labs and data entry companies.

Lakhs pass by on their way to Patny junction. Thus even a minor collapse would be major trouble. Deccan Chronicle informed zonal commissioner Srinivas Reddy but he said it was too late to send anyone over, and that someone would be deputed on Saturday.

Lokesh Kumar claimed he was unware and said he would look into it. He said that the structure became dangerously weak due to incessant rainfall. The corporation would inspect the site and take further action.

...
Tags: ghmc, swapnalok complex, railing collapse


Latest From Nation

Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: When two ex-CMs take to twitter....

Justice S.M.Subramaniam quashed an order of the Central Government Industrial Tribunal, which set aside the removal of Sam D.Raja Prabhu from service and directed the management to reinstate him with continuity of service with 25 per cent back wages.

Madras High Court nod for sacking NIFT’s misbehaving employee

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan

BJP will gain from Cong-JD(S) rift: Dr Ashwathnarayan

Madras High Court

Transfer of Fathima Lateef case to CBI: Madras High Court reserves order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
 

Say goodbye to Gmail- Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

People plan PIL on Jawahar Nagar dump Stench

Other residents like K Vijay Sen said the government had a step-motherly attitude towards residents of the city’s eastern corridor.

Hyderabad: VFX companies don’t follow labour law

Several employees said that there are only a few firms that care about adhering to labour laws. They said weekly offs were a luxury which only a few firms, mostly MNCs, had in place. “The normal practice is to work without offs for an entire year and take a long two or three-week vacation once,” said an employee of a fledgling 3D animation and VFX firm.

Can’t privatise more than 50 per cent routes, says HC

On the petitioner’s apprehension that workers would be axed alongside the privatising of RTC routes.

Hyderabad: Using cellphones while driving, a common sight

Bluetooth is another device which is popular with four-wheeler drivers as it connects the mobile phone to the car’s audio system, leaving the driver’s hands free.

Hyderabad: Blame religious structures for bottlenecks in traffic

Not only is this daredevil driving on the wrong side of the road, he is brave enough to attend to call while driving and not wear a helmet. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham