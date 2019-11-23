‘Phone sex’ audio surfaces in Madhya Pradesh

The former minister was earlier arrested for his alleged link to Vyapam scam involving irregularities in admission to various medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

BHOPAL: An audio has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh on Friday in which a retired babu, considered very influential during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, is heard having “phone sex” with a woman accused in the honey-trap scandal, creating ripples in the political and official circles here.

The retired IAS officer is heard pleading for a ‘long kiss’ over phone from the woman accused in the honey-trap scam, which came to light a couple of months ago after police raided houses of four women in Bhopal and Indore and seized laptops, mobile phones and pen drives believed to be containing videos of officers and politicians in compromising positions, screen shots of sex chats, and audios involving sleaze talks.

The ex-bureaucrat is heard telling the woman that he was calling from Chennai and expressed desire to ‘see you naked’. They are then heard having phone sex.

The audio has surfaced barely four days after appearance of a video of a former minister in the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, seen in a compromising position with the woman, went viral.

The former minister was earlier arrested for his alleged link to Vyapam scam involving irregularities in admission to various medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh.