Now, V Hanumantha Rao in race for PCC chief post

Hyderabad: The race for the TPCC president post is getting spicier by the day with many throwing in their hat. The latest in the fray is former MP, V Hanumantha Rao (VHR), who like MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and legislator Jagga Reddy, came out openly seeking the post. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Hanumantha Rao said “age is not criteria for the PCC President post. Sheila Dikshit, was all of 82 years, when she was appointed Delhi PCC Chief. Experience and strength are more important and I have both”.

Asserting that he was a staunch Congress loyalist, VHR said he will be with the party till his last breath. He said that like in 1972 when Indira Gandhi gave a slogan ‘Justice to weaker sections’, now Sonia Gandhi should give importance to weaker sections.

Mr Rao said that he enjoys tremendous goodwill among the people and would follow directions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He said that in order to remove K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) from power, the State Congress should be headed by a BC leader. He said it was time Congress leaders strive to bring the party to power and give a thanksgiving gift to Sonia Gandhi, who was instrumental in creation of Telangana State. He said he was ready to shoulder the responsibility and as TPCC President, he would endeavour to unseat KCR from the seat and ensure a Congress rule. “Bringing the party to power is important. Who will be the Chief Minister is the prerogative of the party high command,” he said.

Hanumantha Rao said that he will meet Sonia Gandhi soon and urge her to make him the next TPCC president.