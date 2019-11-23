Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2019 Now, V Hanumantha Ra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Now, V Hanumantha Rao in race for PCC chief post

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 23, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Mr Rao said that he enjoys tremendous goodwill among the people and would follow directions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
V Hanumantha Rao.
 V Hanumantha Rao.

Hyderabad: The race for the TPCC president post is getting spicier by the day with many throwing in their hat. The latest in the fray is former MP, V Hanumantha Rao (VHR), who like MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and legislator Jagga Reddy, came out openly seeking the post. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Hanumantha Rao said “age is not criteria for the PCC President post. Sheila Dikshit, was all of 82 years, when she was appointed Delhi PCC Chief. Experience and strength are more important and I have both”.

Asserting that he was a staunch Congress loyalist, VHR said he will be with the party till his last breath. He said that like in 1972 when Indira Gandhi gave a slogan ‘Justice to weaker sections’, now Sonia Gandhi should give importance to weaker sections.

 

Mr Rao said that he enjoys tremendous goodwill among the people and would follow directions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He said that in order to remove K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) from power, the State Congress should be headed by a BC leader. He said it was time Congress leaders strive to bring the party to power and give a thanksgiving gift to Sonia Gandhi, who was instrumental in creation of Telangana State. He said he was ready to shoulder the responsibility and as TPCC President, he would endeavour to unseat KCR from the seat and ensure a Congress rule. “Bringing the party to power is important. Who will be the Chief Minister is the prerogative of the party high command,” he said.

Hanumantha Rao said that he will meet Sonia Gandhi soon and urge her to make him the next TPCC president.

...
Tags: v hanumantha rao, pcc president post
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: When two ex-CMs take to twitter....

Justice S.M.Subramaniam quashed an order of the Central Government Industrial Tribunal, which set aside the removal of Sam D.Raja Prabhu from service and directed the management to reinstate him with continuity of service with 25 per cent back wages.

Madras High Court nod for sacking NIFT’s misbehaving employee

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan

BJP will gain from Cong-JD(S) rift: Dr Ashwathnarayan

Madras High Court

Transfer of Fathima Lateef case to CBI: Madras High Court reserves order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
 

Say goodbye to Gmail- Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Traffic curbs for Arijit Singh live concert at LB Stadium, Hyderabad

Arijit Singh.

Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh gets High Court relief

Ramesh’s counsel said that the statute does not provide for stripping the citizenship of a person when his stay in India is conducive to the people of the country.

Hyderabad: People still identifying baby’s gender

The Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Act prohibits revealing the sex of the foetus by this test. The female ratio in the country is in decline. In Telangana, it has dipped from 927 to 910 females per 1000 males, according to the Niti Ayog report.

BJP chapter over for us: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut.

Finally, Etala Rajender faces the media

Etala Rajender
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham