Jharkhand: 4 security personnel killed in Naxal attack

Chhattisgarh: Four security personnel were killed after Naxals attacked a PCR van carrying a police party in Chandwa police station area of Latehar district here on Friday.

According to officials, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sakra Uranv and three home guards -- Dinesh Kumar, Sikander Singh and Yamuna Ram -- were killed in the incident.

The Naxals reportedly also looted weapons from the personnel, among which were a service revolver and three rifles.

Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at the spot.

Further details are awaited.

