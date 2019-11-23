Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2019 Guwahati: Protests o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Guwahati: Protests over Citizenship Amendment Bill continue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Nov 23, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 1:16 am IST
The student body asserted that Assam will not take the burden of illegal migrants coming to the state after the cut-off date.
Student organisations and ethnic groups representing various indigenous communities of the state too have extended their full support to the movement. (Photo: AP)
 Student organisations and ethnic groups representing various indigenous communities of the state too have extended their full support to the movement. (Photo: AP)

Guwahati: Though the Central government is yet to decide the date for tabling the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, an indication of it has sparked protests in Assam where leaders and activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and 30 allied organisations took out a massive torchlight procession that disrupted the normal life in Guwahati.

The student body asserted that Assam will not take the burden of illegal migrants coming to the state after the cut-off date fixed by the Assam Accord, and reiterated that the indigenous population of entire state was united against the Bill.

 

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Friday choked the vehicular movement in the capital city by organising massive protest called Raj Bhawan Gherao. KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi said that political rights of the indigenous people would be snatched as soon as they CAB is passed by the parliament. He called upon the people of the state to oppose CAB to save their rights.

Another group—Indigenous Forum, Assam also organised a sit-in demonstration against the CAB. The representatives from other North-Eastern states also participated in the protest and reiterated that they will not allow Parliament to pass the CAB. The protestors said that the Bill breached the clause of historic Assam Accord which states that all illegal immigrants who came to Assam from Bangladesh after 1971, irrespective of their religion, are to be detected and deported.

Student organisations and ethnic groups representing various indigenous communities of the state too have extended their full support to the movement.  It is significant that proposed CAB has the cut of date of December 31, 2014 implying that anyone who has entered Assam till this date would be granted citizenship.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment bill, all assam students’ union
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: When two ex-CMs take to twitter....

Justice S.M.Subramaniam quashed an order of the Central Government Industrial Tribunal, which set aside the removal of Sam D.Raja Prabhu from service and directed the management to reinstate him with continuity of service with 25 per cent back wages.

Madras High Court nod for sacking NIFT’s misbehaving employee

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan

BJP will gain from Cong-JD(S) rift: Dr Ashwathnarayan

Madras High Court

Transfer of Fathima Lateef case to CBI: Madras High Court reserves order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
 

Say goodbye to Gmail- Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana to bet big on gaming companies

Dwelling upon the government’s initiatives to promote gaming industry, Ranjan, delivering the keynote address, said, “The Indian Game Developer Conference has enriched the appeal of Indiajoy-2019. The government has been making efforts to promote the sector. The Image Tower that we plan to construct by the end of 2020, promises to re-define the gaming industry in the country. It will boast excellent infrastructure and a business-friendly environment that would encourage investments.” (Photo: ANI)

People plan PIL on Jawahar Nagar dump Stench

Other residents like K Vijay Sen said the government had a step-motherly attitude towards residents of the city’s eastern corridor.

Hyderabad: VFX companies don’t follow labour law

Several employees said that there are only a few firms that care about adhering to labour laws. They said weekly offs were a luxury which only a few firms, mostly MNCs, had in place. “The normal practice is to work without offs for an entire year and take a long two or three-week vacation once,” said an employee of a fledgling 3D animation and VFX firm.

Can’t privatise more than 50 per cent routes, says HC

On the petitioner’s apprehension that workers would be axed alongside the privatising of RTC routes.

Hyderabad: Using cellphones while driving, a common sight

Bluetooth is another device which is popular with four-wheeler drivers as it connects the mobile phone to the car’s audio system, leaving the driver’s hands free.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham