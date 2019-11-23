 LIVE !  :  Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.(Photo: File) NCP splits to form Maha govt with BJP, stunned Sena moves SC
 
'Governors, Lt Governors can project relevance of Gandhian thoughts': PM Modi

ANI
Published Nov 23, 2019, 5:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 5:30 pm IST
PM spoke on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country can utilize the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary to project the relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values.

"As we celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Governors and Lt Governors could utilize the occasion to project abiding relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values, an important bedrock of our Constitution," Prime Minister Office (PMO) quoted Modi as saying at a conference in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

Besides PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others were present at the conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors.

 

Tags: pm modi, gandhi jayanti, ram nath kovind, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


