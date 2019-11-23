Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates Tenkasi as 33rd district

TENKASI: Creation of new districts has nothing to do with the ensuing local bodies elections, said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Formally inaugurating the new district of Tenkasi, carved out of the larger Tirunelveli district as the 33rd district of the state on Friday in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam and 26 of his cabinet colleagues, Mr. Edappadi K Palaniswami promised various developmental programmes for the development of the newly-created Tenkasi district that extends to around 2916.13 sq.km, with a population of 14,07,627.

The newly-inaugurated district has Tenkasi and Sankarankoil revenue divisions, eight taluks, five municipalities, 224 village panchayats and 251 revenue villages, declared the Chief Minister, who too proudly stated that the five new districts have been created within four months since he announced it in the State Assembly under rule 110, on July 18.

Justifying the creation of five new districts for the benefit of the people, Mr. Palaniswami clarified that the creation of new districts has nothing to do with the local bodies' election as the carving out was done to fulfill the long pending demands of the people.

Assuring three combined drinking water schemes for the development of drinking water facilities in the newly created Tenkasi district at a total outlay of Rs 225.32 crore and two new government arts colleges for Rs 17.60 crore at Sankarankoil and Tenkasi, the Chief Minister too promised Cittaru irrigation programme for the benefit of around 6,000 hectares of land in Tenkasi district.

"I have also met the Kerala Chief Minister for the renovation of the Shenbagavalli check dam to ensure water for irrigation to Pulpitanguidon region in Tenkasi district," added the Chief Minister. Mr. Palaniswami, also distributed welfare measures on the occasion to 3,019 beneficiaries and inaugurated various schemes to the tune of around over Rs 41.08 crore.

Earlier, speaking at the function, the Deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam said that the state government was marching on the path of late leader J Jayalalithaa and has been converting all its promises into action for the welfare of the people.

The chief secretary, K Shanmugam along with the additional chief secretary, Atulya Mishra and Arun Sundar Dhayalan, collector of the newly-created Tenkasi district were also present.