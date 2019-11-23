Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2019 Edappadi K Palaniswa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates Tenkasi as 33rd district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M. ARULOLI
Published Nov 23, 2019, 2:30 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 2:30 am IST
Assuring three combined drinking water schemes for the development of drinking water facilities in the newly created Tenkasi district.
Edappadi K Palaniswami
 Edappadi K Palaniswami

TENKASI: Creation of new districts has nothing to do with the ensuing local bodies elections, said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Formally inaugurating the new district of Tenkasi, carved out of the larger Tirunelveli district as the 33rd district of the state on Friday in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam and 26 of his cabinet colleagues, Mr. Edappadi K Palaniswami promised various developmental programmes for the development of the newly-created Tenkasi district that extends to around 2916.13 sq.km, with a population of 14,07,627.     

 

The newly-inaugurated district has Tenkasi and Sankarankoil revenue divisions, eight taluks, five municipalities, 224 village panchayats and 251 revenue villages, declared the Chief Minister, who too proudly stated that the five new districts have been created within four months since he announced it in the State Assembly under rule 110, on July 18.

Justifying the creation of five new districts for the benefit of the people, Mr. Palaniswami clarified that the creation of new districts has nothing to do with the local bodies' election as the carving out was done to fulfill the long pending demands of the people.

Assuring three combined drinking water schemes  for the development of drinking water facilities in the newly created Tenkasi district at a total outlay of Rs 225.32 crore and two new government arts colleges for Rs 17.60 crore at Sankarankoil and Tenkasi, the Chief Minister too promised Cittaru irrigation programme for the benefit of around 6,000 hectares of land in Tenkasi district.

"I have also met the Kerala Chief Minister for the renovation of the Shenbagavalli check dam to ensure water for irrigation to Pulpitanguidon region in Tenkasi district," added the Chief Minister. Mr. Palaniswami, also distributed welfare measures on the occasion to 3,019 beneficiaries and inaugurated various schemes to the tune of around over Rs 41.08 crore.  

Earlier, speaking at the function, the Deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam said that the state government was marching on the path of late leader J Jayalalithaa and has been converting all its promises into action for the welfare of the people.

 The chief secretary, K Shanmugam along with the additional chief secretary, Atulya Mishra and Arun Sundar Dhayalan, collector of the newly-created Tenkasi district were also present.

...
Tags: chief minister edappadi k palaniswami, o panneerselvam, revenue divisions
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: When two ex-CMs take to twitter....

Justice S.M.Subramaniam quashed an order of the Central Government Industrial Tribunal, which set aside the removal of Sam D.Raja Prabhu from service and directed the management to reinstate him with continuity of service with 25 per cent back wages.

Madras High Court nod for sacking NIFT’s misbehaving employee

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan

BJP will gain from Cong-JD(S) rift: Dr Ashwathnarayan

Madras High Court

Transfer of Fathima Lateef case to CBI: Madras High Court reserves order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
 

Say goodbye to Gmail- Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras High Court stays government order on temple lands

Madras High Court

Bengaluru: 30 year old serial rapist, extortionist arrested

The accused, Jahangeer, who was arrested by the Vyalikal police

Bengaluru: Fake CBI officer behind bars, Rs 24 Lakh recovered

Abhilash, the held

Bengaluru: Death of two youth, pharmacist arrested

The arrested pharmacist had stocked up on tablets. (Picture for reprsentation)

Going nuts: A hungry bull and a 450 year legacy

Visitors at a Kaddlekai Parishe (for representation only)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham