CRPF jawan injured in Naxal IED blast, 2 tribal labourers hurt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Nov 23, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 1:34 am IST
The injured jawan, identified as Munna Kumar, was airlifted to Raipur in Chhattisgarh for medical treatment.
In another incident, two tribal labourers, engaged in laying of a road, were injured when Maoists triggered an IED blast in the forested village of Puspal under Barsur police station in south Bastar district.
Bhopal: A CRPF jawan was on Friday injured when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Maoists, in the forested village of Tarrem under Basaguda police station in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Bijapur.

The incident occurred when jawans of 168th battalion of CRPF were on an area-domination exercise, Bastar range inspector general of police P. Sunderaj said.

 

The injured jawan, identified as Munna Kumar, was airlifted to Raipur in Chhattisgarh for medical treatment.

In another incident, two tribal labourers, engaged in laying of a road, were injured when Maoists triggered an IED blast in the forested village of Puspal under Barsur police station in south Bastar district. The two injured workers were admitted in the hospital.

Tags: improvised explosive device, crpf jawan, maoists
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


