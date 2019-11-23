Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2019 Congress: BJP got mo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress: BJP got money from firm under lens for ‘terror funding’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 23, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 1:29 am IST
The report has cited the BJP’s filings with the EC as the source of this information.
Randeep Surjewala.
 Randeep Surjewala.

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of receiving donation from a company accused of buying properties from a Dawood Ibrahim aide.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report claiming that the saffron party took a large donation from a firm currently under investigation by the ED for carrying out transactions with and buying properties from the late Iqbal Mirchi, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and a close aide of Dawood.

 

Surjewala tweeted, “BJP’s donation saga gets murkier — #Electoral Bond Scam to donations from accused of ‘terror funding’! Why did BJP receive crores in donation from a Co. accused of buying properties of Iqbal Mirchi, a Dawood Ibrahim aide? Is this not ‘treason’ Amit Shah?”

A report on a news website claimed that the BJP took a large sum of money from RKW Developers Ltd, the company which the ED is probing for its alleged connection with Mirchi.

The report has cited the BJP’s filings with the EC as the source of this information.

It said the RKW donated Rs 10 crore to the saffron party in 2014-15. The report also said that a company, Sunblink Real Estate, facing the ED charges of buying Mirchi’s properties, is linked via a common directorship to another company, which made Rs 2-crore donation to the BJP.

...
Tags: terror funding, congress, bjp, randeep surjewala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: When two ex-CMs take to twitter....

Justice S.M.Subramaniam quashed an order of the Central Government Industrial Tribunal, which set aside the removal of Sam D.Raja Prabhu from service and directed the management to reinstate him with continuity of service with 25 per cent back wages.

Madras High Court nod for sacking NIFT’s misbehaving employee

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan

BJP will gain from Cong-JD(S) rift: Dr Ashwathnarayan

Madras High Court

Transfer of Fathima Lateef case to CBI: Madras High Court reserves order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
 

Say goodbye to Gmail- Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: People still identifying baby’s gender

The Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Act prohibits revealing the sex of the foetus by this test. The female ratio in the country is in decline. In Telangana, it has dipped from 927 to 910 females per 1000 males, according to the Niti Ayog report.

BJP chapter over for us: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut.

Finally, Etala Rajender faces the media

Etala Rajender

Hyderabad: Few avail motor insurance for vehicles

While it is common knowledge that insurance is mandatory for all vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, many motorists do not consider it important after two years, say automobile dealers.

Telangana to bet big on gaming companies

Dwelling upon the government’s initiatives to promote gaming industry, Ranjan, delivering the keynote address, said, “The Indian Game Developer Conference has enriched the appeal of Indiajoy-2019. The government has been making efforts to promote the sector. The Image Tower that we plan to construct by the end of 2020, promises to re-define the gaming industry in the country. It will boast excellent infrastructure and a business-friendly environment that would encourage investments.” (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham