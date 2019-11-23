 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) Maharashtra govt LIVE: Guv has taken call, we will prove our majority, says BJP
 
Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2019 'For Maharashtr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'For Maharashtra's bright future': PM congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 23, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 8:54 am IST
Modi on Saturday congratulated Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar who took oath as CM and Dy CM of Maharashtra respectively.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the two leaders at Raj Bhawan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first politicians to congratulate Fadnavis and Pawar.

 

Taking to Twitter, Modi said: “I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”

Amit Shah also took to Twitter to congratulate the two.

After the oath ceremony, Fadnavis said: “People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable government not a 'khichdi' government.”

“From result day to this day no party was able to form government. Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government,” Ajit Pawar said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, devendra fadnavis, narendra modi, bjp, ajit pawar, ncp
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'This is making a mockery of the constitution. BJP did the same in Goa, Meghalaya and other states. No MLA of the NCP will support this, Ajit Pawar has gone along with them,' Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

'No NCP MLA will support BJP like Ajit Pawar': Digvijaya Singh

'We had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance, it was misused as a basis for the oath,' Malik said. (Photo: File)

'MLAs signatures taken for attendance, misused': Nawab Malik

The Indian Army guarding the LoC retaliated to silence the Pakistani guns and the cross-border firing between the two sides in Sunderbani sector was going on when last reports were received, a defence spokesman said. (Photo: File)

Pak shells forward areas, villages along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister in the early hours of Saturday, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule had put up a WhatsApp status that pointed at a major rift within the Pawar family and the NCP. (Photo: File)

'Never felt so cheated': NCP's Supriya Sule opens up on rift with cousin Ajit Pawar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Ayushmann and Rajkummar dance like there is no tomorrow at Bala party; watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM again, NCP's Ajit Pawar his deputy

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Madras High Court nod for sacking NIFT’s misbehaving employee

Justice S.M.Subramaniam quashed an order of the Central Government Industrial Tribunal, which set aside the removal of Sam D.Raja Prabhu from service and directed the management to reinstate him with continuity of service with 25 per cent back wages.

Transfer of Fathima Lateef case to CBI: Madras High Court reserves order

Madras High Court

Caste fracas in Sivagangai: Dalit’s body not buried yet

Madras high court

Tamil Nadu to introduce newly designed bus for differently-abled

Mr. Chandra Mohan appealed to officials to properly maintain the buses equipped with passenger friendly features as they were preferred by public thereby increasing revenue.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham