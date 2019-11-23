BJP showed signs of closeness with NCP? Here's a look at recent events

Despite strong speculation of the NCP-Cong-Sena alliance taking the reigns of the Maharashtra government with sagas of meetings between the leaders, there were signs that showed a vague closeness of BJP and NCP. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: In what looked like the least anticipated development on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy in Maharashtra after the revocation of the President's rule in the state at 5:47 AM.

Despite strong speculation of the NCP-Cong-Sena alliance taking the reigns of the Maharashtra government with sagas of meetings between the leaders, there were signs that showed a vague closeness of BJP and NCP.

On the occasion of 250th session of Rajya Sabha, PM Modi had specifically lauded two parties -- NCP and BJD.

He said, ''I want to appreciate two parties NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms.'' He further said that these parties never went into the well and maintained decorum of the house and were still well respected in their specific states.

He also said that other parties should learn from them.

Two days ago, Sharad Pawar had met PM Modi in Parliament and is said to have informed him about the farmers' distress in Maharashtra and sought urgent intervention in the wake of the crop damage and rising agrarian crisis in the state. The meeting took place amidst talks of alliance between NCP-Cong and Sena.

Moreover, Sharad Pawar in a press conference after meeting Sonia Gandhi, ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament had said that he didn't know where the Shiv Sena was claiming to get 170 MLAs from.

"BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics," Pawar had said.

