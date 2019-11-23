Bhopal: Woman kills husband, buries body in kitchen

Police dug the body out of the kitchen late Thursday night following a tip-off by the deceased’s brother, Arjun Benawal. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: A woman in a Madhya Pradesh village allegedly strangled her husband and buried his body in her kitchen. Pramila Benawal suspected her husband Mahesh, a lawyer, of an affair with his sister-in-law, police said on Friday.

Police dug the body out of the kitchen late Thursday night following a tip-off by the deceased’s brother, Arjun Benawal.

This sordid tale took place in village Karonda Tola in Annupur district.

According to the station house officer (SHO) of Amarkantak police station, B.P. Singh, Arjun Benawal told the police on Thursday that he suspected his sister-in-law Pramila’s hand in the disappearance of his brother a month ago.

“A foul smell was emanating from my brother's house, missing since October 22,” the police quoted Arjun as saying. “I was denied entry by my sister-in-law, widow of Mahesh. I apprehend foul play in my brother's disappearance.”

Pramila had reported her husband missing at the local police station on October 22.