Will allot 2 days a wk only for women at Sabarimala: Kerala govt to HC

Kochi: The Kerala government on Friday told the high court that it is in favour of keeping two days a week for exclusively for women devotees to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, so as to implement the Supreme Court September 28 order allowing women of all ages in the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The suggestion was put forward before the court during a hearing of a petition by four women devotees seeking special arrangements, including security, for the entry of women into the hilltop shrine.

The women devotees sought that at least three days a week should be kept aside for women of all ages to offer prayers in Sabrimala temple as not a single woman of menstruating age has been allowed to enter despite the Supreme Court’s September 28 order.

Responding to this, a law officer of the Kerala government said that it was in favour of reserving two days a week for the women devotees.

Kerala government also told the high court that it would take steps to ensure entry of women at the Sabarimala shrine.

After the apex court’s verdict lifting the centuries-old ban on entry of women of menstruating age (10-50 years) in the Sabarimala temple, at least 18 women tried trek the hilltop shrine but were stopped and sent back by protesting devotees.

Devotees have been protesting against the Supreme Court’s verdict as they feel it breached the traditions of the temple where the deity, Lord Ayyappa, is in celibate state.

In their plea to the high court, the four women petitioners said that though they had followed the necessary rituals for Sabarimala darshan, they were forced to abandon their plan by protesters who had "heckled and harassed" them in their hometown, Ernakulam.

"There is threat to life to women devotees who want to go to Sabarimala," they said. The court told the petitioners that their safety was as "important as their fundamental rights."

"We cannot send you into any trouble", Kerala High Court said and asked the state government to submit a report on what options can be exercised for allowing under age 50 to offer prayers at the temple.