search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Polls: Relief for Congress as rebels withdraw their nominations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Nov 23, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2018, 12:56 am IST
The Congress deputed several AICC leaders in addition to local leaders to convince the rebels to withdraw their nominations.
The effort put in by the TRS and the Congress leaders to pacify the rebels in the last 48 hours has yielded results. 
 The effort put in by the TRS and the Congress leaders to pacify the rebels in the last 48 hours has yielded results. 

Hyderabad: Giving some relief to the TRS and Congress leadership, the rebel candidates of the two parties have withdrawn their nominations on Thursday, the last day allowed for withdrawals. The effort put in by the TRS and the Congress leaders to pacify the rebels in the last 48 hours has yielded results. 

In the TRS, ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao played a key role to make rebels withdraw their nominations. 

 

The Congress deputed several AICC leaders in addition to local leaders to convince the rebels to withdraw their nominations. With the request of TJS chief Kodandaram, the Congress official candidates in four Assembly constituencies withdrew.

 With the request of Telangana Jana Samithi President M. Kodandaram the Congress official candidates in four Assembly constituencies have withdrew their nominations. TRS leaders said except one or two all important rebel candidates have withdrawn their nominations. In Kodada Assembly constituency TRS leader Sashidhar Reddy filed his nomination as a rebel candidate. K.T. Rama Rao held discussions with Sashidhar Reddy at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. According to sources, Sashidhar Reddy was offered an MLC or Corporation chairman post and on this assurance he withdrew his nomination. 

In Qutbullapur Assembly constituency, TRS rebel candidate Hanumantha Reddy has also withdrawn his nomination and in Kodada Assembly constituency comedian Venumadhav has withdrawn his nomination. 

In Serilingampally Assembly constituency the strong Congress rebel candidate and former MLA Bhikshapathi Yadav has withdrawn his nomination. In Yellareddy Assembly constituency Congress rebel Subhash Reddy, and in Bansuwada constituency Malyadri Reddy have also withdrawn their nominations. 

In Chevella Assembly constituency Congress rebel candidate Padala Venkata Swamy, in Medchal rebel Jangaiah Yadav have both withdrawn their nominations. In Miryalaguda, Congress rebel Alugubelly Amarendar Reddy, in Warangal West constituency Congress rebel and Warangal DCC president Naini Rajendar Reddy have withdrawn their nominations. 

In Serilimgampally, strong Telugu Desam rebel candidate Movva Satyanarayana has withdrawn his nomination. Telangana TD president L. Ramana said that all TD rebel candidates have withdrawn their nominations. 

In Secunderabad, former mayor Banda Karthika Reddy, Palle Laxman Rao and Adam Umadevi have withdrawn their nominations. In LB Nagar TD leader Sama Ranga Reddy has withdrawn his nomination. In Malkajgiri, Congress rebel candidate Suresh Kumar Yadav has withdrawn his nomination.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti (trs), congress party, telangana polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Book review: The Queen of Jasmine Country, an ode to Andal’s poetic journey in love

Sharanya Manivannan in her debut novel weaves in a classic, often mystic, occasionally brooding and introspective story of a 9th century girl
 

Watch: Virushka dazzle in sequel to epic Manyavar advertisement

In the ad, Virushka leaves no stone unturned to warn their soon to be married friends about the realities of marriage.
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
 

Engineers develop pollution filter that can be jammed in the nostrils

The device is almost invisible and is being sold in the US in packs of 10 (Photo: AFP)
 

Never bet against LeBron James, he can take over the game: Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Sr feels Larry Drew's LA Lakers have a long way to go, despite the addition of LeBron James. (Photo: AP)
 

Manpreet Singh looks to fill 'great leader' Sardar Singh's boots ahead of World Cup

Manpreet Singh said that he was surprised by Sardar Singh's retirement. (Photo: Instagram / Manpreet Singh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nowhera Shaikh: Entrepreneur, educationist, conwoman

Nowhera Shaikh

Watch: After Bengaluru reception, DeepVeer return to Mumbai in coordinated pink

The couple are now gearing up to host receptions in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘Will not address press hereafter’: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has often hit out at the media for

Watch: Salman Khan, Kiren Rijiju cycle around hilly terrains of Arunachal

The trio cycled around the hilly terrains in the state to kick-start the second edition of MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race. (Photo: Twitter | @PemaKhanduBJP)

Clean cheat for Railways in Amristar tragedy, people’s ‘negligence’ killed 60: report

The incident took place at a time when there was smoke in the air due to fire crackers and burning of Ravana's effigy, the report said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham