Telangana Polls: Relief for Congress as rebels withdraw their nominations

Hyderabad: Giving some relief to the TRS and Congress leadership, the rebel candidates of the two parties have withdrawn their nominations on Thursday, the last day allowed for withdrawals. The effort put in by the TRS and the Congress leaders to pacify the rebels in the last 48 hours has yielded results.

In the TRS, ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao played a key role to make rebels withdraw their nominations.

The Congress deputed several AICC leaders in addition to local leaders to convince the rebels to withdraw their nominations. With the request of TJS chief Kodandaram, the Congress official candidates in four Assembly constituencies withdrew.

With the request of Telangana Jana Samithi President M. Kodandaram the Congress official candidates in four Assembly constituencies have withdrew their nominations. TRS leaders said except one or two all important rebel candidates have withdrawn their nominations. In Kodada Assembly constituency TRS leader Sashidhar Reddy filed his nomination as a rebel candidate. K.T. Rama Rao held discussions with Sashidhar Reddy at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. According to sources, Sashidhar Reddy was offered an MLC or Corporation chairman post and on this assurance he withdrew his nomination.

In Qutbullapur Assembly constituency, TRS rebel candidate Hanumantha Reddy has also withdrawn his nomination and in Kodada Assembly constituency comedian Venumadhav has withdrawn his nomination.

In Serilingampally Assembly constituency the strong Congress rebel candidate and former MLA Bhikshapathi Yadav has withdrawn his nomination. In Yellareddy Assembly constituency Congress rebel Subhash Reddy, and in Bansuwada constituency Malyadri Reddy have also withdrawn their nominations.

In Chevella Assembly constituency Congress rebel candidate Padala Venkata Swamy, in Medchal rebel Jangaiah Yadav have both withdrawn their nominations. In Miryalaguda, Congress rebel Alugubelly Amarendar Reddy, in Warangal West constituency Congress rebel and Warangal DCC president Naini Rajendar Reddy have withdrawn their nominations.

In Serilimgampally, strong Telugu Desam rebel candidate Movva Satyanarayana has withdrawn his nomination. Telangana TD president L. Ramana said that all TD rebel candidates have withdrawn their nominations.

In Secunderabad, former mayor Banda Karthika Reddy, Palle Laxman Rao and Adam Umadevi have withdrawn their nominations. In LB Nagar TD leader Sama Ranga Reddy has withdrawn his nomination. In Malkajgiri, Congress rebel candidate Suresh Kumar Yadav has withdrawn his nomination.