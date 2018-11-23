search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi's visit to Telangana today to be her ‘first’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 23, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2018, 8:11 am IST
Mrs Gandhi is widely acknowledged to have been instrumental in getting statehood for Telangana state.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi
 UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will come to the city on Wednesday for the first time after Telangana state was formed on June 2, 2014. She had last addressed a meeting at Karimnagar during the 2014 elections.

Mrs Gandhi is widely acknowledged to have been instrumental in getting statehood for Telangana state. TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had also stated this in the first Assembly session of the new state on June 13, 2014. Mr Rao, while thanking Mrs Gandhi for her support to form TS, said, “It was due to Sonia Gandhi’s initiative that the dream of the people of Telangana came true.” I am placing my thanks to Sonia Gandhi on record in the first session of the Telangana Assembly.”

 

Mr Rao later turned a bitter rival of the Congress.

Telangana Congress leaders are planning to felicitate Mrs Gandhi on her first visit to the state on Friday at the public meeting to be held at Medchal and thank her for granting statehood.

In her Karimnagar meeting on April 15, 2014, Mrs Gandhi had said, “There is no doubt that without the Congress, the formation of Telangana state could not have been realised. It was only the Congress which decided to form a separate state of Telangana, it was only the Congress which prepared the Bill and it was only the Congress which got it passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.”

Mrs Gandhi had also said, “The TRS had no role in drafting the Bill and passing the Bill.” She had said: “Now the era of agitation has ended; now the time is to run a responsible government in the state.”

TS Congress leaders are of the opinion that Mrs Gandhi’s campaign would create a positive atmosphere for the party and its Mahakutami allies. 

TPCC treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy said, “The people of Telangana know that it is Sonia Gandhi who fulfilled their decades-long dream by giving statehood to Telangana. Sonia Gandhi’s campaign will ensure the victory of the Mahakutami.” 

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, telangana state, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Book review: The Queen of Jasmine Country, an ode to Andal’s poetic journey in love

Sharanya Manivannan in her debut novel weaves in a classic, often mystic, occasionally brooding and introspective story of a 9th century girl
 

Watch: Virushka dazzle in sequel to epic Manyavar advertisement

In the ad, Virushka leaves no stone unturned to warn their soon to be married friends about the realities of marriage.
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
 

Engineers develop pollution filter that can be jammed in the nostrils

The device is almost invisible and is being sold in the US in packs of 10 (Photo: AFP)
 

Never bet against LeBron James, he can take over the game: Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Sr feels Larry Drew's LA Lakers have a long way to go, despite the addition of LeBron James. (Photo: AP)
 

Manpreet Singh looks to fill 'great leader' Sardar Singh's boots ahead of World Cup

Manpreet Singh said that he was surprised by Sardar Singh's retirement. (Photo: Instagram / Manpreet Singh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana polls: Abhinaya made Election Commission ‘icon’ to woo PwD voters

Abhinaya

Youth pin hope for jobs

So what exactly are the young, vibrant youth and first-time voters expecting out of this election and their future state government?

Gaja impact: 2 TN farmers die, one by suicide and another of shock

Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited cyclone Gaja affected people in Thiruvarur. (Photo: DC)

Expansion of boundaries: Chennai to be 2nd biggest after NCR, says report

Chennai metropolitan area (CMA) will be second biggest after the National Capital Region in terms of geographical size if the plan on expansion of the city takes off.

Pon Radhakrishnan harassed again in Sabarimala

Pon Radhakrishnan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham