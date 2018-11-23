Red alert should be issued against KT Rama Rao, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Mahakutami leaders used caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s comment, “If defeated, I will happily take rest” to criticise him on Wednesday.

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy said, “KCR and KTR are afraid of Sonia Gandhi’s tour. Their disappointment can be seen on their faces.”

Referring to Mr Rao saying he would take rest if defeated, Mr Revanth Reddy said, “He will not serve the people without power. If he is defeated he will be in his farmhouse and his son will return to America. They will not fight for the people.”

“We will not allow them to run away after they are defeated in the elections. The Mahakutami government will take out all the money they have earned through commissions. KTR is an economic offender and a red alert should be issued against him,” he said.

He accused Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr Rama Rao of rousing sentiments by criticising Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. “KCR and KTR should concentrate on their MPs and MLCs, who are ready to join the Congress. I am challenging KTR to contest against me in the general elections from Mahbubnagar where his father was an MP earlier,” he added.

Telangana Jana Samithi president M. Kodandaram said, “KCR has come up with the idea saying that he will take rest, if defeated in the elections. KCR has worked for these four years, but only to increase his assets.”

He said he was invited for the public meeting of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at Medchal on Friday. He said he would be working on the common minimum programme and would be campaigning across the state.