Karnataka CM and Dpy CM flag off Metro's third six-car train

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwar flagged off Namma Metro's third six-coach train from Dr B R Ambedkar station (Vidhana Soudha) to Baiyappanahalli on Thursday.

The train would be deployed on the Purple Line (Baiyappannahalli-Mysuru Road) during peak morning and evening hours, like other six-car trains.

However, commuters are upset that so far BMRCL has not deployed any six-car metro on the Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli).

The felt it was high time BMRCL ran six-car trains on this line, which covers 24. 2 kilometres.

BMRCL has, however, assured that next six-car train, to be introduced in a few days, will run on the Green Line.