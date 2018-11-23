search on deccanchronicle.com
Karnataka CM and Dpy CM flag off Metro's third six-car train

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 23, 2018, 3:14 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2018, 4:03 am IST
The train would be deployed on the Purple Line during peak morning and evening hours, like other six-car trains.
A file picture of a metro train in Bengaluru Image: DC
Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwar flagged off Namma Metro's third six-coach train from Dr B R Ambedkar station (Vidhana Soudha) to Baiyappanahalli on Thursday.

The train would be deployed on the Purple Line (Baiyappannahalli-Mysuru Road) during peak morning and evening hours, like other six-car trains.

 

However, commuters are upset that so far BMRCL has not deployed any six-car metro on the Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli).

The felt it was high time BMRCL ran six-car trains on this line, which covers 24. 2 kilometres.

BMRCL has, however, assured that next six-car train, to be introduced in a few days, will run on the Green Line. 

Tags: bengaluru metro rail corporation ltd (bmrcl), chief minister h.d. kumaraswamy, deputy chief minister g. parameshwar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




