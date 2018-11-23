If defeated, I will rest, but Telangana will suffer: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Adilabad: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said he would not lose anything personally if the TRS was defeated in the December 7 elections, speaking about the possibility of defeat for the first time.

He said he would go home and take rest and the people would suffer if the TRS lost the elections.

Mr Rao was speaking about the defeat of the TRS a day head of the public meeting of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at Medchal surprised political circles.

Speaking at an election meeting at Khanapur, Mr Rao said he would “sleep and take rest in his house” if the people defeated the TRS despite the party developing the state and initiating many welfare schemes for all sections of the people.

He appealed to the people to vote for the right persons and the right party.

Maintaining that he had achieved statehood for Telangana and wanted to develop the state and empower people, he said, “What matters is that people should win. People should elect a system that will work for them as the TRS has done. This will happen when you vote for the TRS.”

He said that Congress leaders were alleging that TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy had sold party seats, and there was no unified manifesto for Mahakutami. The alliance partners had their own manifestos, and no one know whose manifesto would be implemented.

He called on people to think carefully who they want to vote for.