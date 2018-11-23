search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gaja impact: 2 TN farmers die, one by suicide and another of shock

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G SRINIVASAN
Published Nov 23, 2018, 2:59 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2018, 2:59 am IST
According to the police, one farmer consumed pesticide used to control pest in coconut trees and died.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited cyclone Gaja affected people in Thiruvarur. (Photo: DC)
 Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited cyclone Gaja affected people in Thiruvarur. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur: Sundarajan (55), a coconut farmer of Cholagankudikadu in Orathanadu taluk, committed suicide allegedly unable to bear the loss of coconut trees in his five acres of land due to ‘Gaja’ cyclone, on Thursday. His body was found near the cremation ground in the village.

According to family members, all the coconut trees in the land of Sundarajan fell due to the force of the cyclonic winds and he was said to be in a depressive mood for the last few days.

 

According to the police, he consumed pesticide used to control pest in coconut trees and died. Amsavalli, wife of Sundarajan said that her husband borrowed loans and they eked out their livelihood selling coconuts yielded by the trees.
C. Mahendran, national executive committee  member of CPI visited Cholagankudikadu and placed a wreath on the body of Sundarajan. He was accompanied by M.A. Bharathi, district secretary of CPI.

DMK president M.K Stalin, accompanied by party seniors, toured the Gaja-hit areas in interior Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts on Thursday. Picture shows him consoling a woman who has lost everything in the cyclone in a village. (Photo: DC)DMK president M.K Stalin, accompanied by party seniors, toured the Gaja-hit areas in interior Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts on Thursday. Picture shows him consoling a woman who has lost everything in the cyclone in a village. (Photo: DC)

Mahendran said that a government job should be given to son of Sundarajan, who is unemployed. Prabhakaran, son of Sundarajan is an aeronautical engineer. He completed the course in 2015 and is without job. Sudha, a postgraduate, is a surviving daughter of the farmer and married.

Meanwhile, another farmer Sivaji (52) of Keelavannipattu died of heart attack on Thursday evening. Family members said that Sivaji lost coconut trees on one acre of land owned by him and the hut in which he was living was also damaged fully in the cyclone.

...
Tags: cyclone gaja, tamil nadu farmers, farmer deaths
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Thanjavur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Book review: The Queen of Jasmine Country, an ode to Andal’s poetic journey in love

Sharanya Manivannan in her debut novel weaves in a classic, often mystic, occasionally brooding and introspective story of a 9th century girl
 

Watch: Virushka dazzle in sequel to epic Manyavar advertisement

In the ad, Virushka leaves no stone unturned to warn their soon to be married friends about the realities of marriage.
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
 

Engineers develop pollution filter that can be jammed in the nostrils

The device is almost invisible and is being sold in the US in packs of 10 (Photo: AFP)
 

Never bet against LeBron James, he can take over the game: Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Sr feels Larry Drew's LA Lakers have a long way to go, despite the addition of LeBron James. (Photo: AP)
 

Manpreet Singh looks to fill 'great leader' Sardar Singh's boots ahead of World Cup

Manpreet Singh said that he was surprised by Sardar Singh's retirement. (Photo: Instagram / Manpreet Singh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Expansion of boundaries: Chennai to be 2nd biggest after NCR, says report

Chennai metropolitan area (CMA) will be second biggest after the National Capital Region in terms of geographical size if the plan on expansion of the city takes off.

Pon Radhakrishnan harassed again in Sabarimala

Pon Radhakrishnan

Telangana Engineering College Managements Association grills JNTU on repeat fee

The Telangana Engineering College Managements Association has asked why JNTU was charging Rs 300 per student and repeating a process that the TSCHE had completed by collecting Rs 500.

Hyderabad: 2 years on, State Human Rights Commission is still headless

The SHRCs are important independent bodies overseeing human rights violations in a country where human rights are routinely violated in one way or another.

Hyderabad: GHMC work done, mud left unattended

The mud dug up for laying drainage pipeline at Yapral still lies at the site causing inconvenience to people.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham