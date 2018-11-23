Gaja impact: 2 TN farmers die, one by suicide and another of shock

Thanjavur: Sundarajan (55), a coconut farmer of Cholagankudikadu in Orathanadu taluk, committed suicide allegedly unable to bear the loss of coconut trees in his five acres of land due to ‘Gaja’ cyclone, on Thursday. His body was found near the cremation ground in the village.

According to family members, all the coconut trees in the land of Sundarajan fell due to the force of the cyclonic winds and he was said to be in a depressive mood for the last few days.

According to the police, he consumed pesticide used to control pest in coconut trees and died. Amsavalli, wife of Sundarajan said that her husband borrowed loans and they eked out their livelihood selling coconuts yielded by the trees.

C. Mahendran, national executive committee member of CPI visited Cholagankudikadu and placed a wreath on the body of Sundarajan. He was accompanied by M.A. Bharathi, district secretary of CPI.

DMK president M.K Stalin, accompanied by party seniors, toured the Gaja-hit areas in interior Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts on Thursday. Picture shows him consoling a woman who has lost everything in the cyclone in a village. (Photo: DC)

Mahendran said that a government job should be given to son of Sundarajan, who is unemployed. Prabhakaran, son of Sundarajan is an aeronautical engineer. He completed the course in 2015 and is without job. Sudha, a postgraduate, is a surviving daughter of the farmer and married.

Meanwhile, another farmer Sivaji (52) of Keelavannipattu died of heart attack on Thursday evening. Family members said that Sivaji lost coconut trees on one acre of land owned by him and the hut in which he was living was also damaged fully in the cyclone.