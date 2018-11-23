search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Computer Baba presses refresh button, to back Congress in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
'If Congress upholds dharma, we will go with them in future or else we will withdraw the support,' Computer Baba said.
'When we can give fifteen years to them (the Bharatiya Janata Party), then we can surely give five years to Congress,' Computer Baba said. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'When we can give fifteen years to them (the Bharatiya Janata Party), then we can surely give five years to Congress,' Computer Baba said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Jabalpur: A group of religious figures led by godman Computer Baba on Friday declared support to the Congress for November 28 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

It marks a radical change in the political stand of Swami Namdev Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, who had been anointed as a minister of state by the BJP government.

 

Computer Baba had organised ‘Narmade Sansad’, a gathering of like-minded religious leaders from various states including Uttar Pradesh, in Jabalpur on Friday to decide which party they should support in the polls.

"The saints will support the Congress," he said at the gathering.

"When we can give fifteen years to them (the Bharatiya Janata Party), then we can surely give five years to Congress," he said.

"If Congress upholds dharma, we will go with them in future or else we will withdraw the support," he said.

In April, the BJP government in the state accorded him the status of Minister of State alongwith five others by appointing him on a committee for conservation of the river Narmada. Before that, he had announced a ‘yatra’ (procession) to expose illegal sand mining in the Narmada.

He resigned in October, accusing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being a hypocrite and not fulfilling the promises made to him. The BJP government did little to stop illegal mining in the river, he alleged.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh assembly elections, computer baba, bjp, congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Debut novel by 70-yr-old grandmum named on shortlist for Costa Book Award

The mother-of-two said writing had always been a hobby, but it was fear of disappointment that had kept her from pursuing opportunities to publish her work.
 

Honor 8C to launch in India on November 29

The Honor 8C will come with a 6.26-inch IPS HD+ display and sport a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.
 

Ram Nath Kovind to become first Indian president to attend cricket match abroad

"While he will only watch a few minutes of play at the MCG, President Kovind will become the first President of India to see an international cricket match live abroad," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet. (Photo: AP)
 

Clash of segments: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Marazzo – which MPV to buy?

While the Ertiga is available with both petrol and diesel engines, the Marazzo can only be had with a diesel as of now .
 

Here’s why Apple banned Tumblr on iOS

Child pornography causes Apple to ban Tumblr. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Infinix Note 5 Stylus could launch in India on November 26

The Note 5 Stylus could come with a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Took us 17 mins to demolish Babri Masjid, how long will ordinance take: Sanjay Raut

On October 29, the Supreme Court had adjourned the title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter. The top court adjourned the matter which challenged the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010. (Photo: File | PTI)

PM Modi, BJP have a ‘disease’, see ‘Hindu-Muslim’ in everything: KCR

K Chandrasekhar Rao said he will ensure that demand for raising quotas was accepted if people elected TRS candidates from all 17 Lok Sabha seats of Telangana next year. (Photo: PTI)

Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for molesting flight attendant

The business class passenger on board a Scoot flight also caressed the attendant's left hip, 'The Straits Times' reported. (Photo: Twitter | @flyscoot)

'Hit me if I don't work': Telangana candidate hands out slippers to voters

Akula Hanumanth carried out a door-to-door campaign where he has been distributing slippers and a signed slip to citizens, asking them to hit him with the same if he doesn't fulfill their expectations after winning. (Photo: ANI)

Top LeT Commader involved in Shujjat Bukhari murder killed in J&K

Veteran journalist and editor of ‘Rising Kashmir’ Shujaat Bukhari was killed outside his office in Srinagar’s Mushtaq Press Enclave on June 14. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham