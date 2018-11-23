Asaduddin Owaisi campaigns for TRS: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress has adopted a strategy of not attacking the MIM directly but is attempting to tarnish its credentials by questioning its decision to support the TRS.

The Congress fears that if it attacks the MIM directly, it would lose the support of a section of Muslims. This forced a change in the party strategy. In meetings outside Hyderabad, Congress leaders have been saying that supporting the TRS is like supporting the BJP indirectly.

On the other hand, MIM has had to defend the TRS because it is supporting the ruling party. The MIM this time has not fielded its candidates outside Hyderabad in a bid to support the TRS.

As a part of the Congress plan, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy asked, “Asaduddin Owaisi should reveal what he got by selling out to KCR.” Replying to the question, Mr Owaisi tweeted, “Education for 50,000 Muslim girls and boys in residential schools. 800 minority students, who have received overseas scholarships. No communal riots in Telangana. Peace, safety and security for the weak. Your presumption that you can buy us with money is an insult to every Hyderabadi.” In election meetings, Mr Owaisi has appreciated the work of the TRS government, while criticising the Congress and the BJP.