search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

6 Africans attacked in Delhi for 'child kidnapping', rescued by police

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Nov 23, 2018, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2018, 3:44 pm IST
The African nationals were rescued from Kakrola area under Dwarka north police station limits.
The police had received multiple calls against them including one that alleged that they have abducted a child. (Representational Image)
 The police had received multiple calls against them including one that alleged that they have abducted a child. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Six Africans, including four Tanzanian and two Nigerian nationals, were attacked in Delhi on Thursday night amid rumours that they were child abductors.

The African nationals were rescued from Kakrola area under Dwarka north police station limits.

 

The police had received multiple calls against them including one that alleged that they have abducted a child.

"No racial attack. We have received call that people were gathering. We reached there, dispersed crowd and rescued two Tanzanian women. Crowd had gathered following abduction rumours. Later we received a call of abduction. It was a hoax call. We rescued Tanzanian and Nigerian nationals," news agency ANI quoted Delhi police official as saying.

...
Tags: dwarka, delhi police, child kidnapping, rumours
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ram Nath Kovind to become first Indian president to attend cricket match abroad

"While he will only watch a few minutes of play at the MCG, President Kovind will become the first President of India to see an international cricket match live abroad," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet. (Photo: AP)
 

Clash of segments: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Marazzo – which MPV to buy?

While the Ertiga is available with both petrol and diesel engines, the Marazzo can only be had with a diesel as of now .
 

Here’s why Apple banned Tumblr on iOS

Child pornography causes Apple to ban Tumblr. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Infinix Note 5 Stylus could launch in India on November 26

The Note 5 Stylus could come with a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo.
 

Australia vs India 2nd T20: Match abandoned as rain plays spoilsport in Melbourne

Rain made its first appearance just before the final over of the Aussie innings with Ben McDermott (32) and Andrew Tye (12) remaining unbeaten. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Twitterati slams Ramesh Powar for dropping Mithali Raj in India's WT20 semis loss

Despite losing a couple of wickets early on, Heather Knight and Co coasted to a convincing victory in just 17.1 overs that brought an end to India’s campaign. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu to campaign with Rahul in Telangana on Nov 28

N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been making efforts to put together an anti-BJP front, had met Rahul Gandhi earlier this month. (Photo: File)

2 medical students killed after bike rams into divider on Delhi’s Signature Bridge

The accident occurred on the left turn loop of the Signature Bridge after the two motorcycle riders, apparently driving at high speed, hit the divider following which the two fell down the bridge, a senior police officer said. (Photo: PTI)

CP Joshi apologises for 'Brahmin' remark after facing flak from Rahul

The remarks came ahead of Assembly elections in Rajasthan on December 7 and Madhya Pradesh on November 28 and have the potential of alienating lower caste voters. (Photo: ANI)

India strongly protests 'harassment' of high commission officials in Pak

Indian diplomat Ranjit Singh (in red turban) was denied access to two gurudwaras in Pakistan. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Pakistani infant born with ‘giant heart’ gets new lease of life in Delhi hospital

According to doctors, only a few such cases have been reported in children below two years of age. (Representational image | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham