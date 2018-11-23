search on deccanchronicle.com
2019 India Skills report: Telangana stands at 8th, Andhra Pradesh No. 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Nov 23, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Companies hire more women employees in Telangana than men.
The past five years in Telangana state’s talent market have been defining years, as the state has secured a place in the top 10 Indian states in the 2019 India Skills report on employability prospects.
Hyderabad: The past five years in Telangana state’s talent market have been defining years, as the state has secured a place in the top 10 Indian states in the 2019 India Skills report on employability prospects.

India’s newest state stands at eighth position, while its neighbour, Andhra Pradesh, is number one. Interestingly, companies hired more women employees in Telangana than male ones, according to the report.

 

In the cities category, Bengaluru claimed the top spot for hiring the most people, followed by Chennai and then Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Surprisingly, Hyderabad, which is considered to be the IT hub, housing giant brands such as Google, Infosys, Microsoft and Amazon, does not feature in the list.

The study conducted by India Skills reached out to over 3,10,000 students across 29 states and seven union territories and 100 employers.

In Telangana state, the highest number of new employees were engineers, and within the engineering course, electronics and communication, electrical, and computer science were the most wanted.

Arts, science and business management graduates were the second most hired.
Polytechnic graduates were the least hired. The employment sectors that hired the most is banking financial service and insurance, software/hardware  and product manufacturing.

The analysis concluded that Telangana state’s talent market is weak in learning ability, adaptability, self-determination and interpersonal skills.

This indicates that students need to work in these areas to increase their employment chances. However, the study also found that respondents from the state scored high in emotional intelligence and conflict resolution, said one of the directors of the placement cell who was one board on part of this report.

A Summary of 2019 report of  India Skills

  • Employability continues to rise: reaches a new high of 47% this year.
  • Engineers still the most employable of the lot , MBA courses lose shine.
  • Hiring intent gets more positive this year,  15 % increase in hiring against 2018 hiring numbers,
  • Technology companies expected to pick up on hiring after a gap of 3 years.

