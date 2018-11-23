search on deccanchronicle.com
2 killed after sports bike rams into divider on Delhi’s Signature Bridge

Published Nov 23, 2018
Delhi police in their investigation ruled out that the victims were performing stunts.
The accident occurred on the left turn loop of the Signature Bridge after the two motorcycle riders, apparently driving at high speed, hit the divider following which the two fell down the bridge, a senior police officer said. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Two men were killed after they fell off the newly-constructed Signature Bridge in Delhi after their sports bike rammed into a divider on Friday morning, police said.

Initially, it was suspected that the victims were performing stunts. However, police in their investigation has ruled out that angle.

 

One of the victims has been identified as Dr Satya Vijay Shankaran, about 23 years old. He is a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand and was interning in Hindu Rao Hospital.

This is the first such accident on the Signature Bridge since its inauguration. 

The Signature Bridge is is India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4.

"Being a left turn, the possibility that they were performing stunts has been ruled out", a senior police officer said.

Police were informed about it at 8.40 am following which they rushed to the spot, he said.

The two were coming from the northeast Delhi and were probably heading towards Majnu Ka Tilla, the officer said.

The accident occurred on the left turn loop of the Signature Bridge after the two motorcycle riders, apparently driving at high speed, hit the divider following which the two fell down the bridge, a senior police officer said.

The bike was found on the bridge and both riders fell down the bridge, he said. Both the injured were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

Based on the registration number of the motorcycle, police is trying to establish the identity of the victims, the officer said.

Once the bodies have been identified, they will be sent for post-mortem.

