Depression in Bay of Bengal

VISAKHAPATNAM: Depression over southeast adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is moving north-westwards with a speed of 40 kmph and lying centred over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

The system is about 270 km north-northwest of Port Blair, 950 km south-southeast of Sagar Island and 1,010 km south of Barisal (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move north-westward and intensify into a deep depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning. Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually north, north-eastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24 morning.

Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northeast and cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25 early morning.