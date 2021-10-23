Nation Current Affairs 23 Oct 2021 TN Health Secretary ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TN Health Secretary inaugurates sixth mega state vaccination campaign in Chennai

ANI
Published Oct 23, 2021, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2021, 4:47 pm IST
Radhakrishnan also assured that there is enough vaccine stock to carry out vaccination for few more days
As per Radhakrishnan, 1.8 crore people are yet to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (PTI Photo)
 As per Radhakrishnan, 1.8 crore people are yet to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inaugurated the sixth mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign to be held throughout the state on Saturday in Chennai.

This mega vaccination campaign will be conducted besides the daily vaccine and looks forward to providing vaccines to those who could not get vaccinated during the weekdays.

 

He addressed the media on this occasion. Later while speaking to ANI, he said, "We have set up 50,000 mega camps in addition to our daily camps. There are a lot of people who are not able to get vaccinated on the weekdays so we are trying to make up for that through this campaign and give them a chance to come here and get vaccinated. We urge everyone to get vaccinated, especially older people."

Radhakrishnan emphasised on the importance of older people receiving their vaccinations, saying that they are more vulnerable to getting infected from younger people during the times when COVID-19 related restrictions are at their lowest.

 

"Older people are even more vulnerable, on top of that, there is high mortality among older people and they also have comorbidities," he added.

He said that a key focus of this campaign will be vaccinating people who are yet to receive their first dose or are due to receive their second dose now.

As per Radhakrishnan, 1.8 crore people are yet to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The campaign aims to push the figure of people who have received their first dose of vaccine to 70 per cent.

"3.92 crore vaccinated people or 68 per cent of the population has been given the first dose of vaccination. We hope that the percentage of people having received their first dose reaches 70 per cent via this campaign. Also, 26 per cent have fully vaccinated in the state and we are looking forward to pushing this figure to 30 per cent soon," he said.

 

Radhakrishnan also assured that there is enough vaccine stock to carry out vaccination for few more days.

"We have enough vaccine stock for 15-20 days and the Centre is also helping us with the vaccines," he added.

...
Tags: vaccination campaign, j radhakrishnan, covid-19 vaccine, vaccination drive
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Union Minister for Tourism Kishan Reddy. (ANI)

Union Minister Kishan Reddy hits out at TRS, says BJP will win bypoll to Huzurabad

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Bypoll: K'taka CM asks Siddaramaiah to visit villages in Hanagal to see development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah holds security review meeting in Srinagar

Due to heavy rainfall, several roads in Tirupati had submerged in water and the driver of the car did not realise the depth of the stagnant water drove into it. (ANI)

Newlywed woman dies in AP after car submerges in stagnant rain water



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WHO chief calls Mansukh Mandviya; discusses Covaxin, resuming AstraZeneca vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Amit Shah holds security review meeting in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

3 more arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Local farmers blame Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son for the violence. (PTI Photo)

India reports 16,326 new COVID-19 cases, 666 deaths in last 24 hours

The country's active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26

ryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. (PTI File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->