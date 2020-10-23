The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Current Affairs 23 Oct 2020 In India, 70 lakh pe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In India, 70 lakh people have recovered from COVID infection

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 23, 2020, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2020, 8:00 pm IST
With 54, 366 fresh cases, India on Friday registered a total of 77.61 lakh cases of novel coronavirus
A Hindu devotee helps another to adjust a face shield as they assemble prior to evening prayers for Goddess Durga at a makeshift place for worship during 'Durga Puja’ festival in New Delhi on October 22, 2020. (AFP)
 A Hindu devotee helps another to adjust a face shield as they assemble prior to evening prayers for Goddess Durga at a makeshift place for worship during 'Durga Puja’ festival in New Delhi on October 22, 2020. (AFP)

New Delhi: With 54, 366 fresh cases, India on Friday registered a total of 77.61 lakh cases of novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours 690 new deaths were recorded taking the country's total death tally to 1.17 lakh.

According to the union health ministry, India has leaped across a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as active caseload of the country has fallen below 7 lakh for the first time after two months. The active caseload was below the 7 lakh mark last on August 22.

 

The total positive cases of the country are 6.95 lakh and they comprise 8.96 per cent of the total cases. “With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day along with a steadily falling and sustained low mortality rate, India’s trend of registering decreasing active cases continues,” health ministry officials said.

India is also reporting a high number of recoveries. The total recovered cases are nearly 70  lakhs and the difference between active and recovered cases is consistently increasing. It stands at 62.53 lakh now. The recovered cases are nearly 10 times more than the active cases, officials said adding 73,979 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 54,366. The national Recovery Rate has further progressed to 89.53 per cent. A constant drop in daily death figures too has been noticed and the Case Fatality Rate as on date is 1.51% and 24 States/UTs have less than 20,000 active cases.

 

India has also crossed the 10 crore-mark in conducting tests for detection of COVID-19 with 14,42,722 tests being done in a span of 24 hours. Officials said high level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate. “This indicates that the rate of spread of the infection is being effectively contained. The cumulative positivity rate continues to decline as the total tests cross 10 crore,” the ministry said. The national COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.75 per cent.

Fifteen states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Chandigarh, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi, are exhibiting higher COVID-19 positivity rate compared to the national figure, indicting the need for higher levels of comprehensive testing in these regions, the ministry said.

 

However, Health Economist Rijo M. John highlighted that of the 10 crore tests conducted by India so far, only 4.68 crores are RT-PCR. “The Test Positivity Rate on 7 day average has been declining consistently and is now at 5.2%, at the level it was on May 17. Growth of tests have been slightly above cases for a while and 7 day average daily testing has been at 11.2 lakhs. However, there are discrepancies between total tests reported by the states and ICMR. For the past few days, the 7 day average of daily number of tests reported by ICMR has been close to 2 lakhs more than those reported by the states combined. These needs to be reconciled. Most states do not report results of testing by test types separately. Many are increasingly relying on antigen tests without disclosing if false negatives are being re-tested sufficiently. There is a severe lack of transparency in reporting of some key variables by many,” John said.

 

...
Tags: india covid status, india covid recovery, india coronavirus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The National Testing Agency conducts NEET across India.

AP merit list for NEET UG delayed

Representational image of bike-borne miscreants snatching chain from a woman.

Students prefer chain-snatching for easy money

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses her first press conference after her release from over 14 months long detention, in Srinagar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Mufti was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Defiant Mufti pledges to fight till last breath for restoration of Article 370

Women Anganwadi workers along with their colleagues crossing a flooding river in Odisha's Malkangiri district. They are wearing pumpkin shells and empty pots around their waists to keep them afloat during swimming.

Anand Mahindra proves good Samaritan for tribal Anganwadi workers



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs MI Match 41, Mumbai Indians win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS MI Match 41, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs SUN Match 40, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS SRH Match 40, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED probes Farooq in JKCA scam; National Conference calls it part of 'coercive plot'

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah

Pakistan hasn't taken action against terror, can't escape FATF grey list: India

Representational image.

India-US 2+2 talks: Esper, Pompeo to also meet NSA Ajit Doval and PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an earlier photo.

Calcutta High Court upholds Durga Puja verdict but relaxes certain guidelines

A Durga puja pandal

India reiterates 'comprehensive disengagement' of troops at LAC in Ladakh

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham