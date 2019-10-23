Zakir Musa's successor among 3 terrorists killed in J&K: DGP

'We will be successful in our efforts to curb terrorism only when the local youth of Kashmir do not take the path of militancy and choose the path of peace,' Singh said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: The successor of Zakir Musa, the commander of Al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind (AGH), identified as Abdul Hameed Lelhari was one of the three terrorists killed by security forces in Awantipora encounter on Tuesday.

Abdul Lelhari was named as the new commander of Ghazwat-ul-Hind in June this year after Zakir Musa was gunned down by security forces.

"Three killed terrorists, identified as Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone alias Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat, were involved in several terror crimes. Arms & ammunition was recovered. A case has been registered," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said.

Addressing the media here, Singh said that the militant group Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind (AGH) has been 'wiped out'.

He said that in an operation in Anantnag, three militants were neutralized before that, news agency ANI reported.

He blamed the Pakistan army and ISI for pushing militants to India.

''Through launching pads near Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan army & ISI are involved in pushing in the maximum number of militants towards Indian side.''

Singh asserted that terrorism can only be stopped when the youth of Kashmir does not take path of militancy.

''We will be successful in our efforts to curb terrorism only when the local youth of Kashmir do not take the path of militancy and choose the path of peace," Singh said.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.