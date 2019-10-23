Nation Current Affairs 23 Oct 2019 To deliver firm mess ...
To deliver firm message, Sonia visits Tihar jail to meet D K Shivakumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 23, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Last month, Sonia was at Tihar to visit former minister P Chidambaram who was arrested by CBI in the INX Media case.
Sonia’s visit came days after former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy from the Janata Dal Secular met Shivakumar at Tihar. (Photo: File)
 Sonia’s visit came days after former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy from the Janata Dal Secular met Shivakumar at Tihar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday met D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail, her party’s lead troubleshooter in Karnataka, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with money laundering case, reported news agency ANI. Sonia was accompanied by party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal.

Last month, Sonia was at Tihar to visit former minister P Chidambaram who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case.

 

According to Hindustan Times report, these visits by Sonia Gandhi are designed to send a message that the party firmly stands behind the two senior politicians. The Congress said both of them had been targeted by central agencies because of political vendetta, not because they violated the law.

Sonia’s visit came days after former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy from the Janata Dal Secular met Shivakumar at Tihar.

DK Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3 in a money laundering case based on a complaint filed by the tax department in September 2018 alleging hawla transactions and tax evasion.

 

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, dk shivakumar, tihar jail, ed, cbi, p chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi


