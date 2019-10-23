Nation Current Affairs 23 Oct 2019 'They should al ...
'They should all be hanged': Kamlesh Tiwari's mother on arrest of accused

ANI
Published Oct 23, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 9:14 am IST
A four-member team of Lucknow Police today is going to Ahmedabad seeking remand of two main accused in the case.
(Photo: ANI)
 'We are very happy with the arrest of the accused persons, they should all be hanged. I am satisfied by the government's action,' Kusum Tiwari said. (Photo: ANI)

Sitapur: Kusum Tiwari, mother of Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed in Lucknow, has demanded death penalty for all the accused persons, who have been arrested.

"We are very happy with the arrest of the accused persons, they should all be hanged. I am satisfied by the government's action," Kusum Tiwari said.

 

A four-member team of Lucknow Police today is going to Ahmedabad seeking remand of two main accused in the case - Ashfaq Hussain Jakirhussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27), who were arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on Tuesday.

On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot at the Naka area of Lucknow, he later succumbed to his injuries.

 

kamlesh tiwari murder, kusum tiwari, anti-terrorism squad, yogi adityanath
India, Uttar Pradesh, Sitapur


