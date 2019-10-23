RTO official denies driving test to Chennai woman for wearing jeans

An official in the RTO office allegedly told her to go home and come back properly dressed. (Representational Image)

Chennai: A Chennai-based woman was allegedly asked by an RTO official to “dress properly” to take the driving license test, reported IANS.

The woman, wearing a pair of jeans and sleeveless top, had gone to the RTO office in KK Nagar to take the driving test. An official in the RTO office allegedly told her to go home and come back properly dressed.

An RTO official said the driving licence issuing office was a government office and asked “what is wrong in asking people who come here to be attired properly as they would while going to their own office.”

Even though there was no dress code for driving licence applicants, the men and women were advised to come in 'proper dress', said an official in a Regional Transport Office (RTO), reported News18.

Another woman, wearing 'mukka pants' or capri, was also asked to come in a decent dress, the RTO official said.

"Whether it is men or women, the general advice is to come dressed in proper clothes. It is not moral policing," the official said.

Men who come in shorts, lungis or bermudas are sent back to come in decent attire and the same is the case with women.

