RSS affiliate hits out Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘theories’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Oct 23, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Bharatiya Shikashan Mandal says Abhijeet’s policies have already failed.
Abhijit Banerjee addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 Abhijit Banerjee addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, the economist came in for severe criticism from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Bharatiya Shikashan Mandal (BSM) which termed the award as “political” and his work as “theory” which lacked practical application.

BSM national organising secretary, Mukul Kanitkar, told this newspaper that Banerjee had not been able to practically implement his ideas till now, and they were just theories.

 

“Policies that Banerjee is advocating have already failed. Yet it is being advocated and being authenticated by conferring the Nobel Prize. This is very dangerous. Why did the US do away with Obamacare? Because it was pressuring the economy. Greek economy also collapsed as it preferred doling out food tickets rather than encouraging people to work,” Kanitkar said.

His detailed comments were also posted on the blog Uttarapath, titled Nobel ki Raajneeti ya Arthashastra ka Bhram, just hours after Modi met Banerjee.

Kanitkar alleged that Banerjee was the right candidate who could be used as part of an international conspiracy.

“The ideological background of Banerjee makes him ideal case to be picked up for an international conspiracy. Education in South Point, Kolkata, higher education in JNU, research in MIT. He left his Indian wife to marry a foreign student, all of this is a shortcut to become an intellectual aligned with  prevailing ecosystem. The country is already burdened with the award winner likes of Amartya Sen,  Arundhati Roy, Ravish Kumar and that’s why this suspicion,” said Kanitkar in his blog post.

The senior BSM leader felt that Banerjee had taken a shortcut to become a mahajan (icon).

Taking a dig at Banerjee and Congress in the same breath, Kanitkar suggested that the Congress should try and implement his ‘Nyay’ scheme (suggested by Banerjee to Congress during the general elections) in one of the party-ruled states.

