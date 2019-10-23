Mystery over IIT student’s death in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha police on Tuesday intensified probe to ascertain the exact cause behind the death of IIT student, Chirag Pravin Jain.

Chirag, 18, reportedly died after falling from the hostel building of IIT Argul in Bhubaneswar. He hailed from Pune and was a second year computer science student at the IIT here.

As per reports, Chirag was found lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of Mahanadi hostel on Monday evening. He was rushed to a private hospital in Bhuba-neswar where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

As it is still unclear whether Chirag jumped or fell down or was pushed by someone from balcony of the hostel, senior police officials registered an unnatural death case and initiated a detailed probe.

IIT authorities said that Chirag’s parents have been informed about the unfortunate incident.