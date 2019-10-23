Nation Current Affairs 23 Oct 2019 Kerala nun rape case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala nun rape case: Franco Mulakkal summoned by Kerala court on Nov 11

ANI
Published Oct 23, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 11:19 am IST
The complainant has alleged that Mulakkalare using social media platforms in order to defame her.
The nun stated that such actions are a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought intervention from the state women commission in the matter. (Photo: File | ANI)
 The nun stated that such actions are a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought intervention from the state women commission in the matter. (Photo: File | ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun, has been summoned by a Kerala court on November 11.

Mulakkal was arrested last year following allegations by a nun that he repeatedly raped her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. He is currently out on bail.

 

Meanwhile, another nun has lodged a complaint with the Kerala Women's Commission alleging mental harassment in the rape case.

The complainant has alleged that Mulakkal is using social media platforms to defame her.

She stated that the videos put up on social media platforms show some photographs of the rape victim.

"The videos are intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigation team," the complainant said.

The nun stated that such actions are a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought intervention from the state women's commission in the matter.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kerala nun rape case, bishop franco mulakkal, mental harassment, kerala women's commission
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The counsel, however, asserted that half of the case has already been heard by the apex court. (Photo: Representational)

SC refuses urgent hearing into plea seeking resumption of Goa airport construction

During his funeral procession to a crematorium in suburban Chembur on Tuesday, his angry relatives and some other people allegedly pelted stones at the police. (Photo: Representational)

Funeral procession violence: 200 booked, 33 arrested

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar. (Photo: File)

D K Shivakumar granted bail by Delhi HC in money laundering case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Justice Arun Mishra refuses to recuse from hearing Land Acquisition case

Various farmers association and individuals have raised objection to Justice Mishra hearing the matter on the grounds that he has already expressed his mind in the judgment pronounced by the apex court in February last year. (Photo: File)

Position of Governor weak, can't speak his heart out: Satya Pal Malik

The Governor said that mainstream leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have pushed the youth of the Valley down the path of terrorism towards their death while they have kept their own children away from all the menace. (Photo: ANI)

RJD in crisis: Top leader goes on sabbatical, complains of 'mental fatigue'

To deliver firm message, Sonia visits Tihar jail to meet D K Shivakumar

Sonia’s visit came days after former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy from the Janata Dal Secular met Shivakumar at Tihar. (Photo: File)

None lost their own to terrorism: J&K Guv slams separatists, other leaders

Malik, who is known for his candid remarks, said that after joining as Governor,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham