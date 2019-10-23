Kerala nun rape case: Franco Mulakkal summoned by Kerala court on Nov 11

The nun stated that such actions are a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought intervention from the state women commission in the matter. (Photo: File | ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun, has been summoned by a Kerala court on November 11.

Mulakkal was arrested last year following allegations by a nun that he repeatedly raped her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. He is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, another nun has lodged a complaint with the Kerala Women's Commission alleging mental harassment in the rape case.

The complainant has alleged that Mulakkal is using social media platforms to defame her.

She stated that the videos put up on social media platforms show some photographs of the rape victim.

"The videos are intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigation team," the complainant said.

The nun stated that such actions are a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought intervention from the state women's commission in the matter.

