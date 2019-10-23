KCR appoints panel to study 21 demands

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao on Tuesday constituted a committee with RTC MD and EDs to examine 21 demands of the striking employees which do not involve financial implications and submit a report.

The CM held a review at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday with senior officials of the transport department, including Puvvada Ajay Kumar, transport minister, Rajiv Sharma, government chief adviser, Anurag Sharma, adviser, Sunil Sharma, principal secretary, transport, San-deep Sultania, transport commissioner, in keeping with the observations of the Telangana High Court.

Mr Rao highlighted the dual faced nature of the BJP, telling the officers that he would write a letter to the PM as well as the Union transport minister, explaining the shifting stances of the state BJP.

Mr Rao said that since D. Prakash Reddy, senior counsel, had said before the High Court that the principal demand of the RTC staff of merging the Corporation with the state government was not a constraint in taking the talks with the government and RTC management forward to resolve RTC workers’ demands, the committee must carefully examine the demands and submit a report to the state government.

He said that after a recent amendment to the MV Act, which envisaged privatisation of state-owned RTCs, the Centre had requested state governments to cooperate in encouraging privatisation of road transport corporations. The centre has categorically indicated that privatisation would lead to competition among operators, which would ultimately benefit passengers because of reduced tarrif, Mr Rao added.