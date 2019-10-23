Nation Current Affairs 23 Oct 2019 KCR appoints panel t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR appoints panel to study 21 demands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Oct 23, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 12:49 am IST
The CM held a review at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday with senior officials of the transport department.
K. Chandrasekar Rao
 K. Chandrasekar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao on Tuesday constituted a committee with RTC MD and EDs to examine 21 demands of the striking employees which do not involve financial implications and submit a report.

The CM held a review at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday with senior officials of the transport department, including Puvvada Ajay Kumar, transport minister, Rajiv Sharma, government chief adviser, Anurag Sharma, adviser, Sunil Sharma, principal secretary, transport, San-deep Sultania, transport commissioner, in keeping with the observations of the Telangana High Court.

 

Mr Rao highlighted the dual faced nature of the BJP, telling the officers that he would write a letter to the PM as well as the Union transport minister, explaining the shifting stances of the state BJP.

Mr Rao said that since D. Prakash Reddy, senior counsel, had said before the High Court that the principal demand of the RTC staff of merging the Corporation with the state government was not a constraint in taking the talks with the government and RTC management forward to resolve RTC workers’ demands, the committee must carefully examine the demands and submit a report to the state government.

He said that after a recent amendment to the MV Act, which envisaged privatisation of state-owned RTCs, the Centre had requested state governments to cooperate in encouraging privatisation of road transport corporations. The centre has categorically indicated that privatisation would lead to competition among operators, which would ultimately benefit passengers because of reduced tarrif, Mr Rao added.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

After the victim filed the complaint, the police began the investigation and arrested Yusuf. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Chain-snatcher held, bikes, gold chains recovered

All 33 gates of TB Dam at Hospete in Ballari district were opened on Tuesday to release water. (Photo: KPN)

Farmer swept away in Badami floods

A file picture of Hubballi Railway Station after the blast on Monday.

Hubballi blast: Security beefed up at rail stations

Priyank Kharge

BSY indulging in vindictive politics: Priyank Kharge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Almost closes all rings on perfection

The always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 looks and feels innovative even though Apple wasn’t the first to launch this feature.
 

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.
 

Skip iPhone 11 for this smartphone that blows away anything we have seen

Apple details that its upcoming Touch ID sensor will be housed under the display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada: Team used conventional practice to salvage boat

The team of divers that helped locate the capsized boat in Godavari breathe a sigh of relief at Katchaluru in East Godavari on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Union challenges move to hire buses

Countering the petitioner contentions, J. Ramachandra Rao, additional advocate-general said the State was taking steps to run a sufficient number of buses so that no citizen was put to hardship. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Expect heavy rains for next 3 days – IMD

“All climatic situations are conducive for more rains over the city till the end of this week. However, the intensity of rains will vary across the city,” said Mr Raja Rao Boddu, meteorologist, IMD Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Private drivers allege being threatened

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Salary pinch hits single earners

TSRTC employees protest at Dilsukhnagar city bus depot on the 18th day of TSRTC employees strike on Tuesday. (Photo: P. Surendra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham