Stabbed 15 times, shot once, reveals Kamlesh Tiwari's postmortem report

ANI
Published Oct 23, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
Two deep cut marks were found on his neck and the stabbing was centred between jaws and chest.
A bullet was found on the backside of Tiwari's skull while the postmortem was being conducted. (Photo: Social Media)
 A bullet was found on the backside of Tiwari's skull while the postmortem was being conducted. (Photo: Social Media)

Lucknow: Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was stabbed 15 times and shot once in his head, according to the postmortem report.

Two deep cut marks were found on his neck and the stabbing was centred between jaws and chest. The wounds were inflicted within 10 centimetres of one another, the report said.

 

A bullet was found on the backside of Tiwari's skull while the postmortem was being conducted.

On October 18, Tiwari was murdered in Naka area of Lucknow. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on Tuesday, two main accused in the murder case -- Ashfaq Hussain Jakirhussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27) -- were arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

The accused had absconded after the gruesome murder of Tiwari.

Meanwhile, two persons were taken into custody yesterday by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, over suspicion of having provided aid to the main accused Ashfaq and Moinuddin Pathan. Interrogation is underway.

 

