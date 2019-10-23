Nation Current Affairs 23 Oct 2019 In Kathua rape-murde ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In Kathua rape-murder, court orders FIR against SIT members for 'torturing' witnesses

PTI
Published Oct 23, 2019, 8:16 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 8:16 am IST
Two police officials and a special police officer Surender Verma were convicted for destruction of evidence.
According to the charge sheet in the Kathua case, the girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 this year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in the district after being kept sedated for four days before she was beaten to death. (Photo: File)
 According to the charge sheet in the Kathua case, the girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 this year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in the district after being kept sedated for four days before she was beaten to death. (Photo: File)

Jammu: Four months after six people were convicted in the 2018 rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in a village in Jammu's Kathua, a local court directed the police on Tuesday to file a FIR against six members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the case, for allegedly torturing and coercing witnesses to give false statements.

Judicial Magistrate Prem Sagar gave the direction to senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Jammu on an application by Sachin Sharma, Neeraj Sharma and Sahil Sharma, who were witnesses in the case, saying cognisable offences are made out against the six.

 

The court ordered filing of the FIR against the then SSP R K Jalla (now retired), ASP Peerzada Naveed, Deputy Superintendents of Police Shetmbari Sharma and Nissar Hussain, Sub-Inspector Urfan Wani and Kewal Kishore of crime branch of police and asked the SSP (Jammu) to report compliance by next date of hearing on November 11.

"Considered the argument of counsel for the applicant and order of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the affidavit of the counsel for applicant no proceedings are pending for disposal in the apex court with regard to the case in question," the court order said.

"From the gist of the complaint cognizable offences are made out against the non-applicants herein. Therefore, application of the applicant under section 153 (3) CrPC is allowed with the direction to SSP Jammu to register FIR against the non-applicants under relevant provisions of law and report compliance by next date of hearing on November 11," it said.

Advocate Ankur Sharma pleaded the case for the applicants.

In June this year, District and Sessions Judge Tejwinder Singh sentenced to life imprisonment the three main accused, while sentencing five years in jail to three others for destruction of evidence in the case that shook the nation.

The trial was shifted to Pathankot in Punjab on the order of the Supreme Court after lawyers in Kathua attempted to prevent submission of the charge sheet in court.

The BJP had to sack two of its state ministers, Chowdhury Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, for participating in a rally in support of the accused.

Day-to-day in-camera trial in the case was held for a year.

According to the charge sheet in the Kathua case, the girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 this year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in the district after being kept sedated for four days before she was beaten to death.

The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, it said.

Sanji Ram, the caretaker of the temple where the crime took place, Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian, were convicted under Ranbir Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, murder, gang-rape and destruction of evidence.

Two police officials -- Sub Inspector Anand Dutta and Head Constable Tilak Raj --and a special police officer Surender Verma were convicted for destruction of evidence.

"The perpetrators of this crime have acted in such a manner as if there is a ''law of jungle'' prevalent in the society," the judge had said in the verdict.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: supreme court, jammu and kashmir, kathua rape case
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Sonia’s visit came days after former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy from the Janata Dal Secular met Shivakumar at Tihar. (Photo: File)

To deliver firm message, Sonia visits Tihar jail to meet D K Shivakumar

Malik, who is known for his candid remarks, said that after joining as Governor,

None lost their own to terrorism: J&K Guv slams separatists, other leaders

'We are very happy with the arrest of the accused persons, they should all be hanged. I am satisfied by the government's action,' Kusum Tiwari said. (Photo: ANI)

'They should all be hanged': Kamlesh Tiwari's mother on arrest of accused

The project aimed at providing safety for women in Bengaluru 24x7 by installing CCTV cameras, surveillance cameras, panic buttons, up-gradation of dial 100 and GIS mapping of crimes in the city. (Representational Image)

K'taka cabinet approves Rs 667 crore Nirbhaya fund for safety of women



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Almost closes all rings on perfection

The always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 looks and feels innovative even though Apple wasn’t the first to launch this feature.
 

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.
 

Skip iPhone 11 for this smartphone that blows away anything we have seen

Apple details that its upcoming Touch ID sensor will be housed under the display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Priority bus lane the answer to traffic woes?

The far-left lane of the carriageway will now be dedicated entirely to BMTC buses. There are minor hassles to sort out, including the installation of metal bollards by the BBMP, which will prevent other vehicles from entering the bus lane.

Nandakanan gets 8 yellow anacondas

The reptiles were brought in special vehicles at the zoo at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Bollards not up on priority lane, BBMP racing against deadline

The left lane in the main carriageway between Silk Board and K.R. Puram will be dedicated entirely to BMTC buses

Madras high court directs law student to do social service

Madras high court

Thanjavur: Declare Tirukkural as Book of India, urges minister

Governor and Chancellor of Tamil University conferring D.Litt (honoris causa) on Armoogam Parsuramen, former minister of Mauritius and founder president of International Thirukural Foundation at the convocation at Tamil University at Thanjavur on Tuesday. K.Pandiarajan, state minister for Tamil official language also seen. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham