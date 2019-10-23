Nation Current Affairs 23 Oct 2019 Govt ‘no&rsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt ‘no’ to pre-dawn shows for Bigil

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Oct 23, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Mr Kadambur Raju said at Kovilpatti on Tuesday that the Government has not given permission for special early morning screening of any film so far
In recent years, films starring actor Vijay in the lead role has been consistently running into controversies with the ruling AIADMK, whether it was with Mersal or Sarkar.
 In recent years, films starring actor Vijay in the lead role has been consistently running into controversies with the ruling AIADMK, whether it was with Mersal or Sarkar.

Chennai: It seems a case of ‘no love lost’ between the subaltern Tamil film hero Vijay and the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, as the actor's latest film, Bigil is due for release on ‘Deepavali’ eve amid huge fans expectations.

While the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association president Tirupur Subramanian had sought the government’s permission to allow early morning shows of Bigil, at 3 am, for the first three days of its release as an added bonus to the stars’ excited fans, the government rejected the proposal, but strangely with a rider.

 

State Information minister, Mr Kadambur Raju said at Kovilpatti on Tuesday that the Government has not given permission for special early morning screening of any film so far. “We will take action against the cinema theatres who defy,” the minister warned.

However, in an apparent afterthought — as the Government’s negative stance against a popular hero could turn counter-productive as it did with Vijay’s earlier film, Mersal, the minister said the State could consider the Theatre Owners plea for special pre-dawn screening of Bigil in cinema houses if they gave an undertaking that they will not charge premium rates for tickets for such shows. 

“We are ready to give a written undertaking that the ticket will be priced at not more than `190 (`150 plus GST) throughout Tamil Nadu. We hope
the government will give us the permission,” added Tirupur Subramanian.
If shops and commercial establishments can be allowed to be kept open 24X7, why not cinema theatres, he wondered.

In recent years, films starring actor Vijay in the lead role has been consistently running into controversies with the ruling AIADMK, whether it was with Mersal or Sarkar. The faceoff continues with Bigil also, it may be underscored.

Asked about the minister's response, Mr. Subramanian said they had sought nod for pre-dawn special screening of the film for three days from 3 am on October 25, 26 and 27. Bigil is scheduled for release on October 25. He assured that the theatres would not collect excess rates for these shows.

...
Tags: aiadmk government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

After the victim filed the complaint, the police began the investigation and arrested Yusuf. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Chain-snatcher held, bikes, gold chains recovered

All 33 gates of TB Dam at Hospete in Ballari district were opened on Tuesday to release water. (Photo: KPN)

Farmer swept away in Badami floods

A file picture of Hubballi Railway Station after the blast on Monday.

Hubballi blast: Security beefed up at rail stations

Priyank Kharge

BSY indulging in vindictive politics: Priyank Kharge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Almost closes all rings on perfection

The always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 looks and feels innovative even though Apple wasn’t the first to launch this feature.
 

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.
 

Skip iPhone 11 for this smartphone that blows away anything we have seen

Apple details that its upcoming Touch ID sensor will be housed under the display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nandakanan gets 8 yellow anacondas

The reptiles were brought in special vehicles at the zoo at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Madras high court directs law student to do social service

Madras high court

Thanjavur: Declare Tirukkural as Book of India, urges minister

Governor and Chancellor of Tamil University conferring D.Litt (honoris causa) on Armoogam Parsuramen, former minister of Mauritius and founder president of International Thirukural Foundation at the convocation at Tamil University at Thanjavur on Tuesday. K.Pandiarajan, state minister for Tamil official language also seen. (Photo: DC)

Funeral in Mumbai turns violent

However, the crowd dispersed after the intervention of the police and the traffic was restored.

A-G bats for decrypting messages

Supreme Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham