Govt ‘no’ to pre-dawn shows for Bigil

Chennai: It seems a case of ‘no love lost’ between the subaltern Tamil film hero Vijay and the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, as the actor's latest film, Bigil is due for release on ‘Deepavali’ eve amid huge fans expectations.

While the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association president Tirupur Subramanian had sought the government’s permission to allow early morning shows of Bigil, at 3 am, for the first three days of its release as an added bonus to the stars’ excited fans, the government rejected the proposal, but strangely with a rider.

State Information minister, Mr Kadambur Raju said at Kovilpatti on Tuesday that the Government has not given permission for special early morning screening of any film so far. “We will take action against the cinema theatres who defy,” the minister warned.

However, in an apparent afterthought — as the Government’s negative stance against a popular hero could turn counter-productive as it did with Vijay’s earlier film, Mersal, the minister said the State could consider the Theatre Owners plea for special pre-dawn screening of Bigil in cinema houses if they gave an undertaking that they will not charge premium rates for tickets for such shows.

“We are ready to give a written undertaking that the ticket will be priced at not more than `190 (`150 plus GST) throughout Tamil Nadu. We hope

the government will give us the permission,” added Tirupur Subramanian.

If shops and commercial establishments can be allowed to be kept open 24X7, why not cinema theatres, he wondered.

In recent years, films starring actor Vijay in the lead role has been consistently running into controversies with the ruling AIADMK, whether it was with Mersal or Sarkar. The faceoff continues with Bigil also, it may be underscored.

Asked about the minister's response, Mr. Subramanian said they had sought nod for pre-dawn special screening of the film for three days from 3 am on October 25, 26 and 27. Bigil is scheduled for release on October 25. He assured that the theatres would not collect excess rates for these shows.