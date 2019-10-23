Floods: Karnataka to get only Rs 800 crore more from Centre

Mysuru: The state government may have pegged the loss Karnataka suffered in the recent floods at Rs 36,000 crore, but it can expect only another Rs 800 crore as relief from the Centre under NDRF norms, according to director of the Karnataka Disaster Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Dr G.S. Srinivasreddy. While the officer dismisses claims about the Union government rejecting the technical report submitted by the state on the recent floods and landslides, he says Karnataka has revised its initial estimation of houses damaged from 2.47 lakh to 1.1 lakh with the help of a new app that helped it assess the situation better.

Although the state government has sought Rs 3,500 crore as flood relief from the Centre under NDRF norms, it may receive only another Rs 800 crore in addition to the Rs 1,200 crore already released , according to director of the Karnataka Disaster Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Dr G S Srinivasreddy.

While he dismissed claims that the technical report submitted by the state government on the recent floods and landslides was rejected by the Union government, he explained that initially Karnataka had estimated that 2.47 lakh houses were affected in the disaster and later revised the figure to 1.1 lakh houses with the help of a new app that helped it assess the situation better.

“So the relief funds under NDRF norms have also been reduced to Rs 2,200 crore. As the Centre has already released Rs 1, 200 crore, the remaining Rs 800 crore is expected to be released any time,” he added.

Going by Dr Srinvasreddy, the state received 16 per cent more rainfall than expected during the South West Monsoon from June to September.

And as a result was able to release 177.25 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu by October 6, which was its share of the Cauvery river water for the entire year.

The North East Monsoon , which set in on October 16, has also been heavier than usual, according to him.

It has already been 172 per cent in excess (68mm) so far. Between October 16 and 21 south interior Karnataka received 64 per cent excess rainfall (46mm), north interior Karnataka recorded 174 per cent excess rainfall (52mm), the Malnad area, 209 per cent excess (102mm) and coastal Karnataka, 344 per cent excess (160mm).

The forecast for this monsoon, that lasts till December, is normal.