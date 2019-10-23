Nation Current Affairs 23 Oct 2019 Burst green firecrac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Burst green firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm: UP govt issues advisory ahead of Diwali

ANI
Published Oct 23, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
The government has urged the people to purchase firecrackers only from licensed sellers.
Lucknow: Keeping in mind the Supreme Court verdict, Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification permitting the bursting of lesser pollution-causing green firecrackers only between 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion of Diwali.

It also asked the people to not buy firecrackers from e-commerce websites.

Authorities have been directed to sensitise the people about the harmful consequences while playing firecrackers, the notification said.

Strict action will be taken against the Station House Officers (SHOs) if the guidelines are not followed by the authorities, it added.

On October 23 last year, the Supreme Court had refused to impose a blanket ban on cracker bursting with certain conditions, which included the use of only lesser pollution-causing green crackers.

The court had ruled that people will only be allowed to burst crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.

The festival will be celebrated on October 27 this year. On this day, people decorate their houses with traditional lamps, burst firecrackers and exchange sweets.

 

...
Tags: supreme court, up police, diwali, firecrackers
Location: India, Delhi


