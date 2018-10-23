search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Ready for talks, but terror and dialogue can’t go together': Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published Oct 23, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 8:34 pm IST
Singh, who met representatives of various political parties, said he has appealed to all of them to participate in J&K panchayat polls.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said those who do not believe in democracy can never be well-wishers of people. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said those who do not believe in democracy can never be well-wishers of people. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: The Centre is ready to hold talks with anyone including Pakistan but terror and dialogue can never go together, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Singh, who met representatives of various political parties in Srinagar, said he has appealed to all of them to participate in the upcoming panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

"Biggest of problems can be faced and issues resolved through democratic means. Many problems of Jammu and Kashmir can also be addressed through democracy. I appeal to people of the state to take part in this festival of democracy," he said at a press conference.

Singh said those who do not believe in democracy can never be well-wishers of people.

The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party had boycotted the recent urban bodies’ election in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh told reporters that as far as talks are concerned, the government has no problem in holding dialogue with anyone.

"At least, they should see that Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism in India and promoting terrorism also. Give us this much of assurance that there will not be any such attempt by Pakistan. Terror and dialogue both can never go together," he said.

Asked if there was any initiative to hold talks with separatists, Singh said the government will talk to anyone who is willing to enter dialogue.

Rajnath Singh also termed as "very unfortunate" the death of seven civilians in a blast after an encounter had ended in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to people not to venture such places where security operations were on.

The minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for next of kin of the deceased. "If there is an operation by security forces, I appeal the people that they should not try to go there. The security forces do take precautions and we have repeatedly directed them to do it," he said.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, terrorism, separatists, indo-pak ties
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan attend black tie state dinner in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

This Monday, October 22, 2018, photo shows from left, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS Max in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Virat Kohli set to break Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record; find out more

The Delhi cricketer has so far aggregated 889 ODI runs this year, and is fourth in terms of the leading 50-over run-getters in 2018, which is led by Jonny Bairstow (1025 runs). (Photo: AFP)
 

Mars likely to have enough oxygen for life support

The new research was made possible by the discovery by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover of manganese oxides. (Photo: AFP)
 

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hours before soldier’s cremation in J&K, his wife gives birth to baby girl

Around midnight on Monday, soldier's pregnant wife developed labour pains and was admitted to district hospital where she delivered the baby girl at around 5 am, officials said. (Photo: ANI)

'Not free to have own view as woman,' says Smriti on sanitary pad comment

Addressing an event, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also shared an anecdote when she had to wait outside a temple, with her son inside. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

KCR dissolved Telangana Assembly to avoid ‘Modi factor’ in 2019: BJP

J P Nadda, BJP's in-charge for the December 7 assembly polls in Telangana, was addressing a party meeting at Makthal in Mahabubnagar district. (Photo: File | PTI)

12-hour bandh in Assam over Citizenship Bill evokes widespread response

Assom Gana Parisahad (AGP) activists take part in a protest rally during 12-hour Assam Bandh, in Guwahati, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

'Not able to fulfill my duties': Assam BJP MLA resigns from assembly

Asked if there was any possibility of withdrawing resignation, Terash Gowalla said, 'I have informed the issues to the CM. If I get a satisfactory answer, I may re-consider it.' (Photo: Facebook | @TerashGowalla)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham