Priest, key witness in Franco Mulakkal case, found dead in Punjab

Hoshiarpur/Kottayam: Fr Kuriakose Kattuthara, 61, a witness in the nun rape case against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, died on Monday under mysterious circumstances.

He was found unconscious in his room in the morning and was taken to a local hospital in Dasuya in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district where he was declared brought dead.

Though his relatives suspected a homicide, the police said there were no visible injury marks on his body.

“There was vomit in the room,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) A. R. Sharma.

“The viscera will be sent for examination which will throw light on the cause of the death.”

His relatives said he was concerned about his safety after coming out openly against the bishop.

They also demanded a thorough probe into the death and the postmortem conducted at the Alappuzha Medical College. "He feared vengeance from the bishop on the family members when he obtained bail and went to Jalandhar," his elder brother Joy Kurian told DC.

“Their rivalry began during the time of the first bishop of the Jalandhar diocese Fr Symphorian Keeprath. My brother was the second in charge was to become his successor. However, he sabotaged his chances."

The district authorities have assured them to conduct the autopsy in their presence, and they are going to Jalandhar immediately.

The police had recorded his statement in the rape case. Cherthala DySP AG Lal said they received no petition from his family or relatives. According to the relatives, apart from age-related problems, he was healthy.

Bishop Mulakkal had last week received a rousing welcome from his followers and supporters when he reached Jalandhar.

The Save our Sisters (SOS) campaigners backing the victimised nun urged the government to provide security to her given the alleged "mysterious death" of the key witness.

The second son of Kurian and Kochuthresia of Pallipuram near Cherthala, he was ordained as a priest in 1983. After his seminary studies in Ernakulam, Bishop Symphorian called him to Jalandhar.