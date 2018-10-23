One student killed, 20 injured after bus collides with truck in Bihar

One school student died while 20 others were injured after their bus collided with a truck on late Monday night in Bihar's Aurangabad district. (Representational Image)

Aurangabad (Bihar): One school student died while 20 others were injured after their bus collided with a truck on late Monday night in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

The students were returning from Rajgir following an educational trip. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Speaking on the matter, Aurangabad sub-divisional officer (SDO) Pradeep Kumar said, "One child has died. Those who were admitted at the hospital have been given first aid while the ones who were critical have been referred to Jamui. A team of doctors is looking after all of them."