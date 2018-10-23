search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No one will be spared if foul play in death of nun rape case witness: cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 23, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Fr Kattuthara was found unconscious in his room on Monday and was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Fr Kuriakose Kattuthara, 61, died on Monday under mysterious circumstances. (Photo: File)
 Fr Kuriakose Kattuthara, 61, died on Monday under mysterious circumstances. (Photo: File)

Hoshiarpur: Dasuya police on Tuesday said that the postmortem of Fr Kuriakose Kattuthara’s body, a witness in the Kerala nun rape case against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, will be completed today and if any foul play is found, no one will be spared.

“Postmortem of the body will be completed today and further investigation will continue. If any foul play is found, no one will be spared,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) A R Sharma.

 

Fr Kuriakose Kattuthara, 61, died on Monday under mysterious circumstances. He was found unconscious in his room in the morning and was taken to a local hospital in Dasuya in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district where he was declared brought dead.

Though relatives of Fr Kattuthara suspected a homicide, the police said there were no visible injury marks on his body.

Fr Kattuthara was transferred 15 days back to the church at Dasuya and was staying on the premises of the church. A school is also located in the church premises at Dharampur in Dasuya. 

His relatives said he was concerned about his safety after coming out openly against the bishop.

They also demanded a thorough probe into the death and the postmortem conducted at the Alappuzha Medical College. "He feared vengeance from the bishop on the family members when he obtained bail and went to Jalandhar," his elder brother Joy Kurian told Deccan Chronicle.

“Their rivalry began during the time of the first bishop of the Jalandhar diocese Fr Symphorian Keeprath. My brother was the second in charge was to become his successor. However, he sabotaged his chances," Joy Kurian added.

The police had recorded his statement in the rape case. Cherthala DySP AG Lal said they received no petition from his family or relatives. According to the relatives, apart from age-related problems, he was healthy.

Bishop Mulakkal had last week received a rousing welcome from his followers and supporters when he reached Jalandhar.

...
Tags: dasuya police, fr kuriakose kattuthara, fr kuriakose kattuthara death, kerala nun rape case, franco mulakkal
Location: India, Punjab, Hoshiarpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli’s early retirement? Childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma rubbishes rumours

Following the limited-overs series against the Windies, Kohli and co will travel to Australia where they will play a full-fledged series down under as they prepare for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in England. (Photo: PTI)
 

Black Death could return: Global warming releases lethal microbes from permafrost

One and a half degree difference allowed a small microbe to develop into the Black Death. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wine etiquette: Here are rules of drinking wine

There are many who are unsettled or say afraid of entering a tasting room, cellar or even purchasing the beverage in the fear of handling it incorrectly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Hyundai Santro 2018 launch today, here’s what to expect

Hyundai has been accepting bookings for the hatchback since 10 October, 2018 for a sum of Rs 11,100.
 

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

The 55-kilometer crossing, which includes a snaking road bridge and underwater tunnel, links Hong Kong's Lantau island to Zhuhai and the gambling enclave of Macau, across the waters of the Pearl River Estuary. (Photo: AFP)
 

Blasting prostate tumours with radiotherapy can increase chances of survival

Findings suggest radiotherapy – which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells – is also effective. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Planned' Sabarimala agitation a conspiracy by RSS: Kerala CM Vijayan

CM Vijayan also criticised the temple tantri, Kandararu Rajeevaru, who had said he would close the temple and go if women were allowed inside the shrine. (Photo: File)

Will adopt children who lost their parents in Amritsar tragedy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

'In my personal capacity I and my wife hereby announce the adoption of all the children who have lost their parents. Their education in good institutions and all other expenses will be borne by us,' Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said, (Photo: File | ANI).

Assam: 46 groups sit on rail tracks, burn tyres to protest against Citizenship Bill

46 organisations have called the 12-hour bandh to protest against the Centre's bid to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in the Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Pak's desire for peace hollow', India protests killing of 3 soldiers along LoC

Two heavily-armed Pakistani intruders and three Indian soldiers were killed in a gunfight Sunday after the Army foiled the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector. (Representational Image | PTI)

SC allows firecrackers between 8 and 10 pm, only safe ones to be sold

The court has fixed 8 pm to 10 pm time period for bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals. (Photo: File | DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham