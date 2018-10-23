No one will be spared if foul play in death of nun rape case witness: cops

Hoshiarpur: Dasuya police on Tuesday said that the postmortem of Fr Kuriakose Kattuthara’s body, a witness in the Kerala nun rape case against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, will be completed today and if any foul play is found, no one will be spared.

“Postmortem of the body will be completed today and further investigation will continue. If any foul play is found, no one will be spared,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) A R Sharma.

Fr Kuriakose Kattuthara, 61, died on Monday under mysterious circumstances. He was found unconscious in his room in the morning and was taken to a local hospital in Dasuya in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district where he was declared brought dead.

Though relatives of Fr Kattuthara suspected a homicide, the police said there were no visible injury marks on his body.

Fr Kattuthara was transferred 15 days back to the church at Dasuya and was staying on the premises of the church. A school is also located in the church premises at Dharampur in Dasuya.

His relatives said he was concerned about his safety after coming out openly against the bishop.

They also demanded a thorough probe into the death and the postmortem conducted at the Alappuzha Medical College. "He feared vengeance from the bishop on the family members when he obtained bail and went to Jalandhar," his elder brother Joy Kurian told Deccan Chronicle.

“Their rivalry began during the time of the first bishop of the Jalandhar diocese Fr Symphorian Keeprath. My brother was the second in charge was to become his successor. However, he sabotaged his chances," Joy Kurian added.

The police had recorded his statement in the rape case. Cherthala DySP AG Lal said they received no petition from his family or relatives. According to the relatives, apart from age-related problems, he was healthy.

Bishop Mulakkal had last week received a rousing welcome from his followers and supporters when he reached Jalandhar.