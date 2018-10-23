search on deccanchronicle.com
SC allows firecrackers between 8 and 10 pm, only safe ones to be sold

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Oct 23, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
SC banned online sale of firecrackers and restrained e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart from selling firecrackers.
The court has fixed 8 pm to 10 pm time period for bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals. (Photo: File | DC)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers in the country but directed that only "green" or low-emission, low-decibel safe firecrackers would be sold and manufactured. These pollute less. 

The court, however, banned the sale of series firecrackers, such as ladis, and said safer firecrackers could be burst only in designated places and fixed the time they could be burst. 

 

The court said firecrackers during Diwali could be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm, and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on Christmas and New Year.

The apex court banned the online sale of firecrackers and restrained e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart from selling them.

The court was hearing the plea where petitioners sought a countrywide ban this year for a clean and healthy environment, contending that the right to breathe clean air is essential for growth and development.

The Centre had opposed the complete ban of crackers during Diwali across the country. It suggested certain conditions be imposed on the manufacture and sale of high-decibel firecrackers.

The apex court had earlier said there was a need to take into account all aspects, including the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers and the right to health of over 1.3 billion people in the country, while considering a plea for the ban.

On October 9, 2017, the apex court temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali. Later, the court refused to relax its order while dismissing a plea by traders who had sought permission to sell crackers for at least a day or two before Diwali on October 19, 2017.

The apex court said its ban order during Diwali that year was an experiment to examine its effect on the pollution levels in the region.

Tags: supreme court, firecracker ban, no ban on sale of firecrackers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




