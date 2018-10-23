search on deccanchronicle.com
Man charged for sharing morphed photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on WhatsApp

PTI
Published Oct 23, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 9:50 am IST
RSS' local spokesman Sagar Chouksey claimed that the accused is a worker of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress.
The accused who has shared morphed picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been identified as Lucky Verma and he was the administrator of the WhatsApp group. (Photo: File)
Indore: A man has been charged for allegedly posting a morphed picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on a WhatsApp group on October 19, police said on Monday.

Raoji Bazaar police station in charge Santosh Singh Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Lucky Verma and he was the administrator of the WhatsApp group.

 

He said that a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 505 (2) (to disseminate information that creates hatred among various sections) and section 67 (dissemination of obscene material) of Information Technology Act was registered on Sunday.

Lucky Verma is absconding, Yadav added.

Sangh volunteer Shailendra Sharma had filed a complaint at Raoji Bazaar Police Station.

Meanwhile, the RSS' local spokesman Sagar Chouksey claimed that the accused is a worker of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress.

Tags: whatsapp, mohan bhagwat, rss
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore




