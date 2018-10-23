search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala CM expects over Rs 700 crore from UAE

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 23, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 1:05 am IST
He said the visit to the UAE was an opportunity to understand directly the love, affection and concern that the NRKs have for their brethren.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed the hope that the state would get an assistance which would be much bigger than the amount offered by the Emirates government earlier.

“It was no secret that the UAE government had offered Rs 700 crore which could not materialise because of various reasons. We will receive a much bigger amount. This was evident from the overwhelming response of the diaspora and the UAE administration,” he told reporters here after his five-day visit to the UAE.

 

He said the visit to the UAE was an opportunity to understand directly the love, affection and concern that the NRKs have for their brethren. “We met the representatives of UAE’s three prominent charitable and humanitarian foundations and held detailed discussions with them,” he said.

UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s brother and chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised the contributions of the Indian community to the development process witnessed by the country. He expressed the readiness of the UAE Red Crescent Authority to provide all kinds of support to Kerala and its people. It is one of the biggest charitable societies in the world. The Red Crescent had extended help during the floods, he said.

The Kerala delegation held a meeting with the representatives of Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation which was formed in memory of the Father of UAE, Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The chairman of the foundation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Sayed Al Nahyan, led the discussions. “They sought detailed information on our rebuilding plan. A high-level delegation of officials will visit Kerala to hold further discussion. They have promised all assistance,” he said.

The meeting with Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation vice-chairman Ibrahim Mohammed Ahmed BuMelha was fruitful. This foundation had sent relief materials soon after the floods.

He said the visit to the UAE was an opportunity to understand directly the love, affection and concern that the NRKs have for their brethren. “We met the representatives of UAE’s three prominent charitable and humanitarian foundations and held detailed discussions with them,” he said.

UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s brother and chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised the contributions of the Indian community to the development process witnessed by the country. He expressed the readiness of the UAE Red Crescent Authority to provide all kinds of support to Kerala and its people. It is one of the biggest charitable societies in the world. The Red Crescent had extended help during the floods, he said.

The Kerala delegation held a meeting with the representatives of Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation which was formed in memory of the Father of UAE, Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The chairman of the foundation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Sayed Al Nahyan, led the discussions. “They sought detailed information on our rebuilding plan. A high-level delegation of officials will visit Kerala to hold further discussion. They have promised all assistance,” he said.

The meeting with Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation vice-chairman Ibrahim Mohammed Ahmed BuMelha was fruitful. This foundation had sent relief materials soon after the floods.

“They have assured of all help, especially in the housing sector,” he said.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth and Social Development, assured assistance for rebuilding Kerala. “It was the affection shown by him that prompted me to say at a public meeting that his words were worth over 100 million dollars for the people of Kerala,” the chief minister said.

Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, came to his office on Friday which was a holiday, to meet the state’s delegation. This indicated their government’s affection towards Kerala, he said.

The Kerala delegation met Crown Prince and Chairman of Mubadala Investment Company,  Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, and other senior functionaries. They evinced interest in investing in petrochemicals, defence park, life science park,  food processing centre, aviation industry and agriculture sector. Mubadala has a clear perception about the investment-friendly policy of the state government. A high-level delegation of the company will visit the state soon to discuss the common areas of interest.

DP World evinced interest in joint venture with the state government in logistics park, industrial park and related sectors. They are particularly interested in the inland water transport project.

DP World also was keen on Thiruvananthapuram – Kasargod water way. They are ready to construct small ports for carrying freight. A high-level delegation of DP World will visit the state soon to carry forward the discussions. Dubai Holdings, the promoters of Kerala SmartCity project, have also assured all assistance for rebuilding the state, he said. 

‘No going back on Sabarimala’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there is no going back on SC verdict on Sabarimala. He said the government intends to implement the verdict in letter and spirit. “At a time when women are getting ready to go to Mars, they are being denied entry into a temple.”

...
Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, uae government
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lioness kills father of her cubs by holding his neck until he stops moving

The incident came to light after they heard an unusual amount of roaring from the lion’s yard (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gives birth to twins using same eggs their older brother was born from

She went through ten rounds of IVF over the past decade (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO latest to cheat on benchmark tests

(Representational image/ Photo: OPPO Find X)
 

Netflix plans to raise $2 billion to fund new content

Netflix, which plans to spend more than $8 billion in entertainment programming this year, reported blockbuster third-quarter results last week as heavy investment in original shows lured more customers to its fold. (Representational image)
 

Japan tells Facebook to improve data protection

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sathish Babu Sana was in CBI spotlight since 2013 Vanpic case linked to Jagan

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is alleged to be among the biggest tax evaders, and has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering case.

Hyderabad -Bengaluru, Air India daily flight via Kolhapur

The daily flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru via Kolhapur will operate with an ATR 72 aircraft. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Dip in mercury triggers fevers

The maximum cases are of simple fevers but those who continue to have high fever, cough, cold, headaches and vomiting are sent for testing (Representional Image)

Poll jolt for TD; MP’s name in graft trail

Rakesh Asthana

Telangana: RTC compromises on women’s safety

Mr. A. Sridhar, Deputy Chief Traffic manager from RTC, said, “There have been no instances recorded in the last couple of years, where a driver has to take the bus to the police station regarding the sexual offenders. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham