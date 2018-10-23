Kerala CM expects over Rs 700 crore from UAE

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed the hope that the state would get an assistance which would be much bigger than the amount offered by the Emirates government earlier.

“It was no secret that the UAE government had offered Rs 700 crore which could not materialise because of various reasons. We will receive a much bigger amount. This was evident from the overwhelming response of the diaspora and the UAE administration,” he told reporters here after his five-day visit to the UAE.

He said the visit to the UAE was an opportunity to understand directly the love, affection and concern that the NRKs have for their brethren. “We met the representatives of UAE’s three prominent charitable and humanitarian foundations and held detailed discussions with them,” he said.

UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s brother and chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised the contributions of the Indian community to the development process witnessed by the country. He expressed the readiness of the UAE Red Crescent Authority to provide all kinds of support to Kerala and its people. It is one of the biggest charitable societies in the world. The Red Crescent had extended help during the floods, he said.

The Kerala delegation held a meeting with the representatives of Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation which was formed in memory of the Father of UAE, Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The chairman of the foundation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Sayed Al Nahyan, led the discussions. “They sought detailed information on our rebuilding plan. A high-level delegation of officials will visit Kerala to hold further discussion. They have promised all assistance,” he said.

The meeting with Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation vice-chairman Ibrahim Mohammed Ahmed BuMelha was fruitful. This foundation had sent relief materials soon after the floods.

He said the visit to the UAE was an opportunity to understand directly the love, affection and concern that the NRKs have for their brethren. “We met the representatives of UAE’s three prominent charitable and humanitarian foundations and held detailed discussions with them,” he said.

UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s brother and chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised the contributions of the Indian community to the development process witnessed by the country. He expressed the readiness of the UAE Red Crescent Authority to provide all kinds of support to Kerala and its people. It is one of the biggest charitable societies in the world. The Red Crescent had extended help during the floods, he said.

The Kerala delegation held a meeting with the representatives of Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation which was formed in memory of the Father of UAE, Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The chairman of the foundation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Sayed Al Nahyan, led the discussions. “They sought detailed information on our rebuilding plan. A high-level delegation of officials will visit Kerala to hold further discussion. They have promised all assistance,” he said.

The meeting with Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation vice-chairman Ibrahim Mohammed Ahmed BuMelha was fruitful. This foundation had sent relief materials soon after the floods.

“They have assured of all help, especially in the housing sector,” he said.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth and Social Development, assured assistance for rebuilding Kerala. “It was the affection shown by him that prompted me to say at a public meeting that his words were worth over 100 million dollars for the people of Kerala,” the chief minister said.

Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, came to his office on Friday which was a holiday, to meet the state’s delegation. This indicated their government’s affection towards Kerala, he said.

The Kerala delegation met Crown Prince and Chairman of Mubadala Investment Company, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, and other senior functionaries. They evinced interest in investing in petrochemicals, defence park, life science park, food processing centre, aviation industry and agriculture sector. Mubadala has a clear perception about the investment-friendly policy of the state government. A high-level delegation of the company will visit the state soon to discuss the common areas of interest.

DP World evinced interest in joint venture with the state government in logistics park, industrial park and related sectors. They are particularly interested in the inland water transport project.

DP World also was keen on Thiruvananthapuram – Kasargod water way. They are ready to construct small ports for carrying freight. A high-level delegation of DP World will visit the state soon to carry forward the discussions. Dubai Holdings, the promoters of Kerala SmartCity project, have also assured all assistance for rebuilding the state, he said.

‘No going back on Sabarimala’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there is no going back on SC verdict on Sabarimala. He said the government intends to implement the verdict in letter and spirit. “At a time when women are getting ready to go to Mars, they are being denied entry into a temple.”