search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Imran Khan slams India; MEA hits back hard

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 23, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Pakistan PM condemned the Kashmir killings.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (PTI),
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (PTI),

New Delhi: Fishing in troubled waters, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday meekly toed the Pakistan Army line and claimed that atrocities are being perpetrated in J&K even as he remained silent on Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism. 

The Pakistan PM demanded that New Delhi resolve the Kashmir issue through a plebiscite conducted in Kashmir. Predictably, the tweet drew a sharp reaction from New Delhi late on Monday evening which termed the remarks “deeply regrettable”. 

 

India demanded instead that Pakistan take “credible action against all kind of support to terrorism and terror infrastructure from all territories under its control rather than supporting and glorifying terrorists and terror activities against India and its other neighbours”. 

Hitting back hard, New Delhi added that “Pakistan’s deceitful stand on dialogue, while supporting terror and violence, stands exposed to the whole world”.
This comes even as the Indian Army asked the Pakistan military “through established communication channels” to take back bodies of two “armed intruders” from that country who were killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu on Sunday. 

Three Indian Army soldiers had also been killed in the encounter. Indian Army sources said a stern warning had been conveyed to the Pakistan Army to restrain the operation of terrorists from the soil of Pakistan or territory controlled by it.

Indian Army sources said that as per information received by them, there has been a “concentration of large number of terrorists in the launch pads desperate to infiltrate before the onset of snow”.

Sources also said the Pakistan Army has been “vigorously attempting to send terrorists across the LoC”. 

According to news agency reports, the intruders at Sunderbani were believed to be members of a Border Action Team comprising Pakistan Army soldiers and terrorists.

On Monday, the Pakistan PM tweeted, “Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris ... by Indian security forces. It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the (decades-old) UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.” Later on Monday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also spewed venom against India.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs responded, saying, “The remarks made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister in his tweet are deeply regrettable. Instead of making comments on India ‘s internal affairs, Pakistan leadership should look inwards and address its own issues. 

...
Tags: imran khan, pakistan army, j&k
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lioness kills father of her cubs by holding his neck until he stops moving

The incident came to light after they heard an unusual amount of roaring from the lion’s yard (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gives birth to twins using same eggs their older brother was born from

She went through ten rounds of IVF over the past decade (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO latest to cheat on benchmark tests

(Representational image/ Photo: OPPO Find X)
 

Netflix plans to raise $2 billion to fund new content

Netflix, which plans to spend more than $8 billion in entertainment programming this year, reported blockbuster third-quarter results last week as heavy investment in original shows lured more customers to its fold. (Representational image)
 

Japan tells Facebook to improve data protection

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistan told to take bodies of slain intruders: Army

Army soldiers pay tribute to their colleague Rajat Kumar Basan, during his funeral at village Pallanwala in Akhnoor sector, about 85 kilometre north of Jammu, Monday. (AP)

Sathish Babu Sana was in CBI spotlight since 2013 Vanpic case linked to Jagan

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is alleged to be among the biggest tax evaders, and has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering case.

Hyderabad -Bengaluru, Air India daily flight via Kolhapur

The daily flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru via Kolhapur will operate with an ATR 72 aircraft. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Dip in mercury triggers fevers

The maximum cases are of simple fevers but those who continue to have high fever, cough, cold, headaches and vomiting are sent for testing (Representional Image)

Poll jolt for TD; MP’s name in graft trail

Rakesh Asthana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham