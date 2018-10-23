Gurgaon Judge's son dies days after being shot at by security guard

The judge’s wife died on October 14 and his son was in a critical state and on life support. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Gurgaon: The 18-year-old son of the Gurgaon judge who was shot at by a policeman on October 13, died of his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday morning.

Additional Sessions Judge Krishna Kant’s 38-year-old wife and son were shot at by his official security guard, Mahipal Singh in Gurgaon’s Sector 49 when they were coming out of a shopping mall.

Heart, liver and a kidney of the judge's son have been donated.

The gunman was arrested soon after the incident and was later sent to judicial custody. He had been working for the judge for over two years and had worked as personal security officer to various officials for the last four years.

Police take Mahipal, who was accused of shooting the judge's wife and son, to a court, in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

Police said the attack was the result of a "sudden provocation" when Mahipal Singh lost his temper when the judge's wife Ritu and son Dhruv scolded him for being untraceable after they had finished their shopping.

In video footage of the incident recorded by an eyewitness, the guard was seen with the gun in his hand. He was also seen trying to push the teenager inside the car.